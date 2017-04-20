Memorial Day special section open to submissions, ads

This year’s annual Darien Times’ Memorial Day section is open for both submissions and for memorial ads.

For active service members or veterans to be included in our special section, please include a photo of your choice, branch of military, rank, location of service, wars served, etc. Electronic submissions are strongly preferred. Please send your high resolution photos and description to [email protected]

Ads make our Memorial Day supplement possible. Let you or your business make your support for veterans or your particular family member known in one of our Memorial Day supplement ads.

Deadline for submissions and ads for our Memorial Days supplement is Wednesday, May 17. Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. The Memorial Day issue will be included with The Darien Times’ May 25 issue.

Memorial Day ad information and contact information for Lauren Spicehandler is below: