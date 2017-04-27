LAST CALL: Darien Boy Scouts seek annual tag sale donations

The 45th Annual Darien Boy Scouts Giant Tag Sale is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scout Cabin at 140 West Avenue.

Darien Boy Scouts hope to benefit from residents’ spring cleaning and help you reduce, reuse, and recycle your clutter. Scouts seek: art & antiques, collectibles, jewelry, instruments, foreign currency, indoor and outdoor furniture, lawnmowers, lawn and garden tools, hand tools, woodworking tools, construction tools, snow blowers, electronics, stereo equipment, turntables, speakers, computers (Pentium IIIs & newer), flat screen TVs, cell phones, CDs, DVDs, records, housewares, lamps and linens, rugs, dishes & decorative items, sporting goods, baby/children’s items, books, games and toys, bikes, trikes & scooters, holiday items and knick knacks.

Drop off donations at the Scout Cabin on April 27 to 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and April 27 to 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Local pick-ups for items too large to fit in your car will take place on April 29 from 9 and 1 p.m. Go to www.darienscouts.org to schedule a pickup or call 203-656-1830, ext. 3 for more information. The sale provides funds to operate the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin and subsidize Scouting programs in Darien. All donations are tax deductible and greatly appreciated.

For car and motorcycle donations: please contact Jay Shutts at 203-655-8700 or [email protected] For small boat donations: please contact Rich Wood at 203-919-1700 or [email protected].

The Scouts cannot accept: unsafe and or unsalable items, including clothing, magazines, mattresses, car seats, sofa beds, venetian blinds, steel or particle board furniture, armoires, large console TVs, floor model stereo equipment, typewriters, basketball nets, hazardous materials, propane tanks, or building materials such as sinks, windows and doors.