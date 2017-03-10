Darien Times

Police: Unlocked car burglarized on Hoyt Street

By Darien Times on March 10, 2017

A Hoyt Street resident was the victim of a burglary after leaving their unlocked overnight. The 48-year-old victim told police she believed her car had been entered between 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 7:20 on March 1.

Several missing valuables were reported including $40 in cash and several credit cards. The woman’s purse had been emptied out but some of her belongings were left behind in the car. No one in the area saw any suspicious activity, and no other burglaries were reported nearby. Police are still investigating the case.

  • Claire

    People will never learn to stop leaving valuables in their cars and leaving their cars unlocked. Apparently the Darien police have nothing better to do than investigate these ridiculous calls, all because people just don’t learn a painful lesson.

