Letter: Editorial was a partisan, irresponsible, and unsubstantiated allegation

By Barbara Cox on February 28, 2017 in Lead News, News, Opinion · 1 Comments

I’m sorry to say that I wasn’t surprised to read another editorial written by Darien Times Editor Susan Shultz attacking the Democratic delegation. The partisan, unsubstantiated allegation irresponsibly stated that the Democratic legislators who represent Darien were not listening to their constituents.

Last October she charged that Senator Duff could not simultaneously serve as senate majority leader and the people of Darien. In fact, the people of Darien have benefitted time and again from his leadership position and ability to make good things happen.

The Education Cost Sharing grant is the state’s primary payment to help towns run their schools. ECS funds are a part of Connecticut’s budget. Senator’s Duff, Leone, and State Representative Tong have always fought for Darien to receive a fair share of those funds. Susan Shultz failed to mention that Terrie Representative Wood has never voted for a budget which provides ECS funds for Darien.

Senators Duff, Leone and Representative Tong fought for and succeeded in restoring funding for the Darien Library. Editor Shultz failed to mention that Representative Wood voted no.

Earlier this year a Darien-owned health technology company received a $500,000 grant through the recently formed CT Innovation Program. Editor Shultz did not report that Representative Wood did not support this job-creating Innovation Program.

With the news media under attack in Washington, it is more important than ever that community journalists carefully examine the full public record before assigning blame or credit to either party.

 

  Liz Mao

    The new “fair share ” for Darien ECS grants under Governor Malloy’s proposed budget for FY18 is almost nothing, and it has already been cut drastically for the current fiscal year. I think it stretches credulity to say that our leaders have been “fighting” for our fair share. In my opinion, it is likely that the new cuts will happen regardless, but it would be nice for them to at least say they were aware of Darien voters and their concerns. By the way, a quick google search shows the Darien Library received grants from the state of $3,000 and $5,000. That is truly de minimis support and is irrelevant to the millions of dollars of cuts and new obligations the proposed budget would impose on us! If they all go through, we are looking at VERY BIG property tax increases. We may even get to the point where we have to make cuts in other budgets like the school budget–something that Darien taxpayers really abhor. Terrie Wood has been fighting for fiscal sanity by advocating for a reform of pensions at the state level and she has been very vocal about it. We hear nothing from our other legislators.

