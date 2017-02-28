Letter: Editorial was a partisan, irresponsible, and unsubstantiated allegation

I’m sorry to say that I wasn’t surprised to read another editorial written by Darien Times Editor Susan Shultz attacking the Democratic delegation. The partisan, unsubstantiated allegation irresponsibly stated that the Democratic legislators who represent Darien were not listening to their constituents.

Last October she charged that Senator Duff could not simultaneously serve as senate majority leader and the people of Darien. In fact, the people of Darien have benefitted time and again from his leadership position and ability to make good things happen.

The Education Cost Sharing grant is the state’s primary payment to help towns run their schools. ECS funds are a part of Connecticut’s budget. Senator’s Duff, Leone, and State Representative Tong have always fought for Darien to receive a fair share of those funds. Susan Shultz failed to mention that Terrie Representative Wood has never voted for a budget which provides ECS funds for Darien.

Senators Duff, Leone and Representative Tong fought for and succeeded in restoring funding for the Darien Library. Editor Shultz failed to mention that Representative Wood voted no.

Earlier this year a Darien-owned health technology company received a $500,000 grant through the recently formed CT Innovation Program. Editor Shultz did not report that Representative Wood did not support this job-creating Innovation Program.

With the news media under attack in Washington, it is more important than ever that community journalists carefully examine the full public record before assigning blame or credit to either party.

Barbara Cox

174 Nearwater Lane