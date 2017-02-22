P&Z talks traffic, flooding Noroton Heights Shopping Center

As public hearings continue for the Noroton Heights Shopping Center’s redevelopment project, discussions have focused on how the project will impact the surrounding area. The Noroton Heights neighborhood, one of the Darien’s primary commuter zones, has been notorious for traffic and flooding issues over the years.

Led by the owners of Palmer’s Market, the redevelopment team has committed to taking the necessary measures for flood mitigation and traffic control in the site area. However, the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission is questioning whether developers in the area should be required to go “above and beyond” in their efforts to correct the area’s infrastructure.

The Palmer’s project aims to transform the Noroton Heights Shopping Center into a mixed-use development, hosting 59 apartments and about 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant floor space. The development would take on the style of a village, moving away from the existing strip mall design. New walkways and a public plaza space are designed to bring more of a pedestrian focus to the area as well.

Apartments would be limited to just one or two bedrooms, and are intended for households without children. Residents would occupy the upper floors of the development while the first level would be reserved for retail and restaurant space. Buildings in the development would be three stories with a maximum height of 45 feet.

The proposed details for the development fall very much in line with Darien’s Town Plan of Conservation and Development, which the Planning & Zoning Commission updated last year. In the document Noroton Heights is a targeted area for redevelopment but the commission also added guidelines for improving traffic, promoting pedestrian accessibility and protecting the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

Flood mitigation in Noroton Heights is mentioned as a priority as well, with the POCD stating: “these drainage issues need to be addressed whether development occurs in the Noroton Heights business area or not.”

During a Tuesday night meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission questioned whether the project’s plans for traffic and flood mitigation will improve those issues for the surrounding neighborhood or simply mediate the impact of the incoming development. Representatives for the shopping center have been in communication with town engineers and traffic consultants to determine the best course of action for traffic control and flood mitigation, but the commission is still determining their own expectations for the site.

“I would’ve thought the applicant would have gone above and beyond given the sensitivity of this area, but we’ve not seen that just yet,” Commission Chairman John Sini said.

Sini said the commission would likely need to examine the applicant’s responsibility for flood mitigation during their deliberations. The Palmer’s project only represents a portion of the Noroton Heights area; a separate redevelopment project being planned by Federal Realty could introduce another 90 new apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail space in the area of Stop & Shop of Walgreens.

Neighbors to the shopping center expressed concerns about the increased traffic in the area but were generally in support of the project. Residents of Patton Drive, an adjacent road that runs between Hollow Tree Road and West Avenue, questioned how passing traffic could be limited on their street and whether the pedestrian walkways would be extended into the nearby neighborhoods.

While town representatives have been working with both applicants on infrastructure planning, joint discussions between all three parties have not taken place. Federal Realty has yet to submit a formal site plan for its redevelopment project after working with the Noroton Heights Shopping Center to amend the neighborhood’s zoning regulations.

Public hearings for the Noroton Heights Shopping Center redevelopment project will continue during the Planning & Zoning Commission’s March meetings.