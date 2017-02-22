Editorial: Ode to unlocked doors of all kinds in Darien — a plea in verse



Once again, Darien Police have reported more than half-a-dozen unlocked cars burglarized over the last week. The Darien Police Department has issued numerous warnings about locking doors in Darien. The Darien Times has published those warnings along with writing editorials warning the town to lock doors.

Since those may not have solved the problem, we resort to a different attempt to get the message across. It worked for Dr. Seuss, right? Cartoon by Darien Times’ cartoonist Doug Smith.

The door not locked

We invite you to Darien

With no locked car doors in the land.

We do not lock them at our house

With keys left inside by our spouse

We do not lock them at the Y —

Our yoga zen, our alibi.

In winter, spring, summer, fall

We do not lock our cars at all

Just try the door of my new Jag —

Upon my seat, a Birkin bag!

Oh, look, I’ve left behind my watch,

And it’s a Rolex, not a Swatch.

Despite the worth of all your haul,

We still don’t lock our cars at all.

On the front seat, you’ll find our Mac

An iPhone nestled in the back,

Our iPad stored in the glove box —

We won’t mind while at Equinox.

From Noroton Heights down to the Bay

We will make all burglars’ day —

Audi, Beemer, Volvo, Porsche.

We pay no heed to crime reports.

We do not lock them with our key.

We scoff at that security.

We do not lock them buying kale

At the Whole Foods organic sale.

You may find some forgotten cash —

A wallet lonely on the dash

Perhaps we may have left the keys

To warm up our sweet Mercedes.

We invite you to Darien

With no locked doors throughout the land.

And if you get bored with our cars,

Next try the house — it’s yours, what’s ours!