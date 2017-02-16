Officials are ready to fight for Darien on state budget

By now, just about everyone in Darien has learned about the serious financial challenges that will be pressed upon the town by Governor Dannel Malloy’s latest budget proposal. As the state seeks huge labor concessions, cuts aid to towns, and saddles municipalities for a chunk of the costly teacher pensions going forward, local representatives are left scrambling for solutions. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and State Representative Terrie Wood sat down with the Darien Times to try and answer questions and address concerns with the latest budget.

“Truly, the governor’s budget offers more questions that it does answers,” said Stevenson, adding, “my fellow chief officials and I are working with Connecticut Conference of Municipalities to really try and understand the very individual local impacts.”

The sentiment of Stevenson and Wood is that the state should be ready for a serious fight.

Stevenson and Wood cited the new formulas for determining the level of state aid as “game changers.”

Governor Malloy can now look at a town’s general fund and equalized net grand lists to determine aid, of which Stevenson said, “I’m not convinced that’s the most appropriate factor.”

Indeed if a healthy balance in a town general fund is a reason to deny state aid to that town, then the town may feel pushed into a position where it has to spend down its general fund in an effort to draw some kind of aid from the state.

“It’s almost as if the state wants us to pull us into the rabbit hole with them,” said Stevenson.

Wood said the looking at the general fund is a serious problem.

“It’s a real flashpoint of anger that our general fund is now vulnerable. It makes me furious. Fiscal prudence should be rewarded, and we’re being penalized,” Wood said.

The healthy general fund allows the town to keep it’s strong triple A bond rating, which Stevenson called, “one of the best things we can offer our taxpayers.”

More than that, if the town were to decide that spending down the general fund was something that needed to be done, what the money is spent on could become a problem.

“Depending on what we spend it on, if it’s operating costs, like these new pensions costs would be, that’s a big red flag for rating agencies,” Stevenson added.

One part of the new proposal that raises a number of questions locally has to do with the tier system for financially troubled municipalities in the state. At a basic level, cities and towns will be put in one of four tiers, with the highest tier being reserved for municipalities with dire financial problems. A tier-four city or town will essentially have it’s finances controlled by the state. One question from Stevenson was whether or not Darien would even be a part of this tier system.

“I need to know the metrics and if we’re exempt from that,” Stevenson said, as she noted some of the language for tier-one towns, which are the most financially stable towns. A tier-one town is obligated to present a three year financial plan to Hartford for review and approval.

Darien’s fiscal standing is excellent, and Stevenson does not believe that presenting a plan to Hartford should be required of a town as financially prudent as Darien.

One of the major cuts in the budget deals with education aid to Darien. This proposal reworks the formula for the Education Cost Sharing grant so that more aid is steered to less affluent communities and wealthier communities see less funding.

This grant now sends no money at all to Darien. In addition, the latest proposal takes $400 million from the ECS grant and combines it with what used to be the Excess Cost Reimbursement money pool along with $10 million in new dollars to create a new special education grant.

This grant reimburses towns on a sliding scale for every special education dollar spent, with the neediest towns receiving 54% of each dollar and the wealthiest towns seeing as little as 0% reimbursement.

“A town like Greenwich gets nothing,” Wood pointed out. Indeed Greenwich will receive no ECS money and no special education reimbursement, meaning the town receives $0 total in education aid from Hartford.

Darien will receive $101,525 in special education reimbursement, the entirety of our state aid. “That could be the cost of just one child,” Stevenson said.

The nature of this could become grounds for legal action, she said.

“You’re picking winners and losers in special education, student by student. This is where I believe there could be basis for legal action,” Stevenson said.

Wood agreed, adding, “it’s simply not right. It’s not logical.”

Wood also agreed on the possibility that legal action could be forthcoming, saying, “There could be a serious legal violation in deciding what a child should get based on a town’s wealth.”

Some towns are receiving education cost aid increases, but with a caveat.

The “substantial majority” rule currently says that towns had to spent most of the education aid money in schools, after it was found that some towns and cities simply took the education aid and closed other budget shortfalls, had to actually be spent in schools.

That rule is no longer in place.

The cities and towns that are receiving aid are in no way compelled to spend it on education, and many in the past have used the additional education aid to close other budget shortfalls. Luke Bronin, the Mayor of Hartford, said in an interview with the CT Mirror he plans on using the additional education money to bail out the city’s finances.

Ultimately, education was cut in a wealthy town to send money to a less wealthy town, who then may use none of that aid on education anyway.

The situation certainly does not sit well with Wood.

“When they run their town in a way that’s not productive and then we’re forced to pay for it, that’s not right,” Wood said.

Stevenson agreed, and pointed out that Darien does more than simply spend tax dollars for these schools.

“We do a lot to pay in, and not just on a tax basis but on a philanthropic basis,” Stevenson said.

In addition to these cuts, towns are being asked to pick up a third of the cost of teacher pensions beginning this year, a number that could feasibly go up in the future. Darien’s contribution amounts to about $4.5 million.

The oversight for this money is minimal, as the language in the state budget does not guarantee the $4.5 million makes its way into those pensions.

“I’m going to hope and pray that the $4.5 million we send in this year is going into that pension fund,” said Stevenson.

Interestingly, if a town were to default and not make this payment, the state can only take away revenues. “That’s interesting,” Stevenson said, “because we don’t get any.”

Ultimately, as both the Board of Selectman and Board of Education budgets have been passed on to the Board of Finance, the question of where these millions for pensions will come from remains unanswered, as the amount appears on neither budget. Obviously neither board is anxious to take on this burden, and it puts the town in an unfortunate position.

“You’re pitting the Board of Education against municipal government, and you’re pitting town against town,” Stevenson said.

Currently, Darien will be looking to its representatives in the legislature for help and leadership in Hartford.

“We need to understand if the legislature will acquiesce to the governor on what amounts to a $400 million property tax increase,” said Stevenson, who then asked for more dialogue with representatives other than Wood, meaning State Senator Bob Duff, Senator Carlo Leone, and Representative William Tong.

“Our delegation should have already called me and said ‘let’s have a sit down.’I need to understand for my constituents how this affects our community,” Stevenson said, pointing out that communication from the Democrat leaders has been nearly non existent.

Wood expressed her frustration as well, saying, “There is no respect given for dialogue on the other side of the aisle. It’s frustrating for us as Connecticut Republicans.”

The Darien Times asked Duff, who also represents part of Norwalk, and Leone and Tong, who both also represent part of Stamford for comment on the budget last week. They did not respond.

The governor’s proposal has 31 towns that are deemed “winners,” meaning they will receive the same amount or more state aid than last year. Many of those towns receiving substantial boosts to aid are, in the new tier system, tier four cities, such as Hartford. Hartford will receive nearly $50 million in aid, then receive a tier four designation, meaning the state will essentially tell Hartford what to do with the new aid. Many critics wonder why any town would want the state to handle finances, when the state has shown so clearly it has a great deal of trouble managing its own.

The other nearly 140 municipalities in the state are not so lucky. With that many towns seeing aid cut, it is fair to wonder how Malloy plans to get enough votes for this budget to pass the legislature.

“If you’re properly listening to your constituents, that would be accurate,” said Wood when it was put that any representative with a constituency seeing large cuts could not possibly vote in favor this budget.

As Hartford returns to Fairfield County again for more money, it seems as if many towns are tired of it. Stevenson is not the only one looking for solutions, she said.

“I’ve had preliminary conversations with peers about what if any legal options exist,” Stevenson said, as she prepares for a possible legal battle with the state over special education aid and teacher pension costs.

“We’re going to get a bunch of smart people together in a room and start coming up with out-of-the-box solutions. Our first meeting is next week, and I’ll be asking our legal team about everything we can do” said Stevenson.

“I recognize there’s a problem and everyone has to be part of the solution. But truthfully, Darien has always paid a disproportionate share to fix the problems in Hartford. We’re at a tipping point right now, the solutions we are looking for are different. We aren’t worried about hanging on to the crumbs of revenue we are still getting. We’re a net payer, and that’s a game changer for us,” Stevenson said.

Wood strongly agreed with Stevenson, and took aim at Malloy.

“In 2011, Malloy had opportunity to change the trajectory of the state and he didn’t. He whiffed. State employees have the highest benefits in country. The concessions he got were very small concessions, some raised copays and a few furlough days. They weren’t the structural change we needed,” Wood said.

She added, “54,000 jobs left in 2008, and we’ve only brought back 5,400 that pay $80,000.” Wood continued, saying, “In 2011 the governor wanted $300 million in concessions, and we never saw those. Now he wants $700 million this year and $800 million next year.”

The governor’s contingency for not getting those concessions could be up to 4,200 layoffs.

“This proposal pushes tax raised to the municipalities,” said Wood, pointing to the cover page of Malloy’s budget proposal that touts a balanced budget with no major tax hikes.

Stevenson and Wood represent a growing voice not just in Darien, but in the state of Connecticut. The massive cuts to education and municipal aid have reached a breaking point, and local leaders say they have had enough. It is not unreasonable to expect legal action from area officials should this proposal from Malloy move forward. Stevenson added, “I want to clarify that I understand the Governor’s Budget is just that…the Governor’s Budget…and represents the opening bell for the legislature to bring their own solutions to the table. I will hold out hope that the most untenable recommendations in the Governor’s Budget will be modified in the Finance and Appropriations Committees proposed budget.” Updates from those committees can be expected in April.