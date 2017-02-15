Editorial: Unsung — As Chief Lovello retires Wednesday, Darien is grateful for his service

This week, Darien will say goodbye to Chief Duane Lovello, whose last day is Wednesday.

Chief Lovello gave more than three decades of service to Darien. That dedication is appreciated, and he should be thanked for his service.

Since the announcement that Chief Lovello was retiring, various Darien residents have revealed ways in which he has made their lives better throughout his career. Whether it was handling of a sensitive incident involving law enforcement or just a kind ear, or understanding a tough situation, it’s clear that Chief Lovello made not only a public impact on the town’s police force and safety, but also in quiet, uncelebrated moments.

The chief’s unassuming demeanor befits not one seeking the spotlight. But as he leaves Darien, it is important to highlight what he has contributed here. Often it is those moments that make the biggest difference in our lives. And those gestures by many unsung heroes in Darien are what makes it a small town community for many.

It can be helping those going through a bad time, or making others’ achievements even more special.

It can be that neighbor who stops by with some groceries and a casserole when the whole family is down with the flu.

Or friends who circulate calls and social media posts when a cat runs away in the rain.

Maybe it’s the boys who live down the street who make sure to shovel out their elderly neighbor in a snow storm.

And in the darkest times, when there is some sort of tragedy, no community comes together to support one another the way Darien does. Food, friends and comfort surround anyone in need — without seeking recognition or gratitude for it.

Fundraisers for those among us who are injured or fall ill are quickly organized.

The recent immediate outpouring of concern after a series of articles by a Darien High School senior on the plight of those less monetarily fortunate in a wealthy town shows the depth of generous spirits in town.

And for the dog lovers among us, many mourn the loss of Boxie the Boxer this week, a sweet-natured dog who brought joy to many, including those at the veterans’ hospital which he visited often.

It is so easy to focus our attention on what’s wrong with people, and with the world. But this week is a reminder to remember those unsung heroes in our own lives. Let’s try to shine the spotlight on them, be grateful for them, and be more like them.

Giving of ourselves without taking can only make the weights we carry each day lighter.