JoyRide Cycling, Darien Fire Department hold fundraising ride for fireman

By Darien Times on February 15, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

JoyRide Cycling Studio and the Darien Fire Department will hold a fundraising ride for Darien Firefighter Dave Lopiano on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. The event will be at JoyRide Darien in the Goodwives Shopping Center at 25 Old Kings Highway, Darien.
Lopiano suffered spinal trauma in a snowboarding accident last year. The Darien Fire Department has teamed up with JoyRide to fundraise and ride to help offset Dave’s care and ongoing medical expenses. The ride will be led by Dina Fay of Darien and is designed to accommodate all levels of fitness. The suggested minimum donation is $40, payable at the door by cash or check. Sign up online: bit.ly/JOYReserve
Immediately following the ride, attendees are invited to head to the Darien Fire Department at 88 Boston Post Road for post-ride refreshments. To make a donation or to learn more about Dave Lopiano, please visit: https://www.youcaring.com/dave-lopiano-542907

  • James Palen

    Very excited to be supporting David Lopiano tonight at this fund raiser. David has been a passionate volunteer in our community as a member of the Darien Fire Department and a member of our town’s Board of Finance.

