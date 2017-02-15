JoyRide Cycling, Darien Fire Department hold fundraising ride for fireman

JoyRide Cycling Studio and the Darien Fire Department will hold a fundraising ride for Darien Firefighter Dave Lopiano on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. The event will be at JoyRide Darien in the Goodwives Shopping Center at 25 Old Kings Highway, Darien.

Lopiano suffered spinal trauma in a snowboarding accident last year. The Darien Fire Department has teamed up with JoyRide to fundraise and ride to help offset Dave’s care and ongoing medical expenses. The ride will be led by Dina Fay of Darien and is designed to accommodate all levels of fitness. The suggested minimum donation is $40, payable at the door by cash or check. Sign up online: bit.ly/JOYReserve