Alternative High School sparks debate at Board of Education meeting

The proposed alternative high school in Darien began to take a more clear shape on Tuesday night, as administrators and teachers made a presentation to the Board of Education about the vision and function of the program. Fitch Academy will be the name of the alternative high school, although Superintendent Dr. Dan Brenner clarified that it is actually a program within DHS, and not a standalone school.

The presentation was given by teachers Lynda Sorensen of the English department, Jeromy Nelson of the technology department, and school psychologist Eileen Whalen along with Principal Ellen Dunne and other members of the DHS administration. The focus of the presentation was taking the board and community members in attendance through the process of understanding the need for the program, how the program works, and what makes the program successful.

According to the presentation, students with health concerns, chronic illness, attendance issues, or students overwhelmed by the large high school setting, among other issues, would be those best served by the program. The idea would be for these students to be part of a smaller, more comfortable learning environment where they felt supported.

Currently, these issues are addressed at DHS by offering the struggling student an adjusted or shortened schedule, a reduced course load that may include pass/no credit classes, home instruction, and involvement from counselors, school psychologists, or other administrators.

The committee for the program traveled to 12 other schools in the area.

“Not only did we speak with administrators, but with faculty and students as well,” said Nelson. Nelson said the themes found in successful programs were a sense of community, motivated staff, separate location, flexibility, transcript and diploma consistent with DHS, curriculum for possible reentry, defined population, staying true to commitment.

“We can’t just try this for every kid,” said Nelson, saying that not every student struggling will naturally be sent to Fitch Academy.

The target population is a small group. The first year pilot would see a cap of about 12 students, with a chance to expand to about 25. At present, school administrators have preliminarily identified 36 students who may or may not be a good fit for Fitch Academy. Of those, six are currently outplaced. While the location would be off site, students would still be encouraged to take part in clubs, sports, and other extracurriculars offered at DHS.

Nelson said a vision of success would be taking a kid who does not want to come to school, and make that student want to come to school and learn. “Get them in the door and I’m positive we can teach them,” Nelson said, adding he hopes that the students leave happy, as graduates with a DHS diploma. Sorenson echoed this sentiment, saying “When a student has to leave the classroom, it’s a loss. Keep these kids home, in town, near their friends, able to participate, and still feeling connected.”

Entering Fitch Academy would be entirely voluntary, both for students at faculty. A staff with an allegiance to the program was part of the vision for the program from the start. There would be an application process both from the DHS side, and from the receiving side with the program, and a commitment of one semester minimum would come with acceptance. The staff would be two FTE staff members, and administrators would be DHS principals. The ratio of faculty to student would be six or seven to one.

The location has finally be found, and it will be at Darien Library, with the teen lounge as a base. The library was chosen because it is a vibrant environment, offers access to resources as well as various learning areas within the facility.

The costs for the two full time FTE staff members would be $148,000, and those staff members are already in the district. The yearly rent for the library space is $24,000, of which $20,000 is already in the budget, so the new cost is $4,000. As a reference, Brenner offered the average day placement cost for outplaced students. At CES, the cost is $57,892. For Spire School, the cost is $66,000. For Links Academy, the cost is $53,600. The average transportation cost is $14,400 per student. Brenner also added that this is the third alternative program he has implemented, and in a previous implementation, the program ultimately began taking students from nearby districts as well. “It became a revenue stream,” said Brenner, adding that the program generated about one million dollars last year.

While the financial side is attractive, Brenner said, “You don’t create these programs for those dollars. You create these programs because you have a student population that can benefit. It comes with that savings in addition to changing kids lives.”

After the presentation, Board of Education Chairman Michael Harman opened up for public comment, as this issue has been the subject of a great deal of debate. And this night was no different.

Barbara Thorne, a member of the RTM Education Committee, said, “do it guys. It is such a great thing for our community.”

Her fellow committee member Jay Hardison did not feel the same way. “I’m not impressed at all with this presentation,” Hardison said.

“With all due respect, the committee took a sense of the meeting vote and it was 12-0 against this. And personally, I think it’s wrong that they would get a DHS diploma,” Hardison added to some jeers from the audience. Hardison pointed to pass/no credit classes as evidence that the students at the alternative program should not get DHS diplomas, before Brenner corrected him by pointing out the pass/no credit courses are currently what is being offered these students at DHS, and the Fitch Academy program would replace them.

Hardison continued, saying “I view my role as support the taxpayers, and that means making sure we have great education and making sure we don’t waste money,” adding, “you guys should hang a sign out front that says fantasyland,” before he was cut off by the board for his conduct. Board member Katie Stein pointed out that the vote Hardison referred to was conducted before the presentation they had seen that evening.

Sarah Goertel spoke passionately after Hardison, and spoke directly to him. Goertel said it was wrong of Hardison to bring up a vote that was conducted before the presentation, and that there are voices on the education committee that are not being heard. “The voices of very few are speaking for very many,” Goertel said, adding that it can be made very hard for someone to have their opinion heard.

At this point the board steered comment back to the program, and board member Michael Burke closed the discussion. “I’ve had skepticism about this program. But I’ve had important questions answered tonight,” said Burke, “Each of these members are taxpayers. Each took the time to campaign for these jobs. We take the spending of money very seriously. Sometimes we have to look beyond our pockets to the needs of our students.” The sense among board members was that many had become believers in the positive impact the program could have for students in the district.

Later in the evening, the board unanimously approved their operating budget, which includes the alternative program. Final say with the budget rests with the RTM, who can cut the budget only by dollar amount, and not by line item.