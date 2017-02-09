Bridgeport woman charged with stalking

A Bridgeport woman has been charged with stalking after several incidents with a Darien woman and her husband. Edna Paula DaSilva, 36, turned herself into police on Feb. 2 on an active warrant.

A resident of Avalon in Darien told police that DaSilva approached her outside of her home at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 and began yelling about her husband. At that point the woman told DaSilva to leave her alone and leave the area and DaSilva complied. The woman then reported the incident to the authorities.

According to police, officers have spoken with DaSilva regarding the victim on at least four separate occasions dating back to 2015. The victim also told police that DaSilva had been posting disparaging comments online about her. Based on the ongoing issues, police felt there was substantial evidence to charge DaSilva with stalking in the second degree.

DaSilva turned herself in on Feb. 2. A bondsman posted $25,000 and she was released with a Feb. 13 court date.