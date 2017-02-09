Snow day: Darien roads near white-out conditions, police say avoid unnecessary travel

9:16 a.m. — Roads in Darien are at near white-out conditions according to Sgt. Jeremiah Marron of the Darien Police Department. Though the Department of Public Works has been plowing the snow continues to pile up as the height of the storm approaches. Marron asked as a reminder for residents to move cars parked on the roadways that can impede plowing and road treatment.

All unnecessary travel is not recommended by the town and police for both safety and snow clearing reasons.

Thursday 8:15 a.m. — Town Hall will be closed on Thursday as snow continues to fall.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. in Southern Connecticut, New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and Northeastern New Jersey. Snow accumulations of up to 10 to 14 inches are predicted. Winds could be up to 30 to 35 miles per hour and visibility could be a quarter mile or less at times.

Temperatures could fall into the 20’s.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said travel on Darien roads should be avoided if possible for safety reasons and let the plows stay ahead of the falling snow. She said wind could also pick up Thursday and the possibility of power outages is being watched. While she said she hopes kids can have fun in the snow, she suggested they be mindful of safety and plow trucks.

Open and closed:

• Darien Public Schools are closed today

• Town Hall is closed

• Darien Community Association is closed

• Darien Library is closed

• Darien Arts Center is closed and classes are canceled.

• Darien YMCA is closed

• Darien/Norwalk YWCA is closed

• Palmer’s Market is currently open but may be closing early

• Stop & Shop on Heights is open regular hours until 10 p.m.

• Stop & Shop in Goodwives is open, but seafood and meat cases are not open. They will be open regular hours, until 1o p.m.

