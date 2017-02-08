NEWSFLASH: Darien Schools closed Thursday, winter storm warning in effect

Darien Public Schools have closed in advance of a winter storm and blizzard warning from the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations are predicted to be possibly 8 to 12 inches for Southern Connecticut. The timing of the winter storm is predicted to begin late tonight through Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to fall into the 20’s. Hazardous and dangerous travel is predicted due to to snow-covered roads and poor visibility. The National Weather Service says significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous.

Send us your cancelations and closings to editor@darientimes.com.

The full forecast:

Tonight Snow likely after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Snow, mainly before 3 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 11am. Temperature falling to around 24 by 5pm. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible.

Thursday night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14. Wind chill values between zero and 5. West wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values between zero and 10. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday night A 50% chance of light snow. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday A 30% chance of light snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 50% chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 42.