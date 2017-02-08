Latest budget proposal cuts large amount of state aid to Darien

Governor Dannel Malloy revealed his latest budget on February 8 as Hartford attempts to close a nearly $1.7 billion dollar deficit this fiscal year and cut into the projected $1.9 billion deficit next year. The struggles in Hartford have reached Darien, as they often do, in the form of significant cuts to municipal aid and education funding.

The massive deficit is expected to be closed by about $1.35 billion in spending cuts along with about $200 million in taxes.

Malloy’s latest proposal assumes $700 million in labor savings, which could translate to about 4,200 state employees being laid off in agreements on concessions can not be reached. The proposal has a number of other hikes to raise taxes by about $200 million. That would include raising the tax on cigarettes by 45 cents per pack, which is the tax rate in New York state. The raise in taxes on tobacco products would generate about $60 million. The property tax credit would be eliminated, which affects nearly 900,000 middle class families across the state. Elimination of the credit generates $105 million annually.

Darien will, as will towns and cities across Connecticut, start getting a bill for teacher pension funding. In a much publicized move, Malloy has asked that local towns start picking up a portion of the tab for funding teacher pensions, to the tune of roughly $400 million. The state used to pay the full amount, but due to years of poor fiscal management, as explored in the Connecticut Mirror by Keith Phaneuf, Malloy is asking towns to pick up roughly one third of the costs. “The state is spending $24 million to cover pension costs of teachers and administrators in our most-affluent community, Greenwich,” said Malloy, adding later, “I’m not blaming wealthier towns for this inequity…we need to do a better job.”

Education aid details paint a picture of very little state aid to Darien. Budget Chief Ben Barnes told the media on Wednesday that the Education Cost Sharing formula has been reworked, saying it will, “make school funding system fairer, more equitable, and formula driven.” Barnes went on to say that the new formula will have a, “more aggressive need rating,” suggesting that less affluent communities will see a greater amount of aid and wealthier communities will see less than previously. The ECS grant, Barnes said, also now contains regionalization incentives and bonuses. In his address to the legislature, Malloy called the new formula, “fair and honest. It is predictable and it is sustainable.” The amount of ECS money allocated to Darien in the 2017 fiscal year is $406,683. Malloy’s proposal for the coming biennium drops that number to zero for the 2018 fiscal year.

The total amount of in the ECS grant will be $1.6 billion, down from $2 billion. The $448 million dollar difference between the two years is going into a new special education grant, along with the money from the Excess Cost Grant, and $10 million in new dollars. The new special education grant would reimburse cities and towns for every dollar spent on a sliding scale, with the top end being 54% for the poorest communities.

The most affluent communities could see 0% reimbursement on every dollar of the special education money spent, as that is the low end. In the governor’s proposal for the 2018 fiscal year, Darien is slated to receive $101,525 of that special education reimbursement money. This constitutes the entirety of education aid from Hartford to Darien as the proposal currently reads.

When it comes to municipal aid, 31 towns and cities in the state will come out winners, the rest lose money. Hartford will see an increase of $47.3 million for next year. Waterbury will get a $43 million increase, New Britain will get a $28.2 million, Bridgeport will get $19.1 million and New Haven $16.6 million. Darien will get $927,018 in total state aid for this fiscal year, which cuts $4,536,387. Barnes called this, “a redistribution of municipal aid,” with a focus on the ability to pay of cities and towns. Hartford will now look at the general fund and the grand list of towns to determine ability to pay, which could prompt some towns to spend down their general fund. For reference, New Canaan was cut by $3.4 million to about $855,000 in aid and Greenwich was cut by $6.6 million to $1.4 million in aid.

There is also a new financial review board being proposed, which would evaluate cities and towns in the state and offer ratings in a four tiered system. Higher tier rankings are tied to cities in a dire fiscal situation. If a municipality is ranked in higher tiers, the state government could step in and help return the city to a better financial status. Those cities getting state aid this year would likely be subject to this board.

Critics have asked why any city or town would want a state government that has struggled so mightily to get control of its own finances to step in to help a struggling town.

In the closing questions, Barnes was asked, if the budget only has 31 “winners”, meaning towns not seeing aid cuts, how can he expect to get enough votes in the legislature to pass this budget? Barnes answered by explaining his job is to support the governor and offer a budget that is balanced.

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was in Hartford to hear Malloy address the legislature and explain the budget proposal. As many others do, Stevenson has concerns.

“Certainly they don’t have an easy task, but I think today brings more questions than answers,” said Stevenson, hoping to find out more of the specific details of the cuts in aid. “Darien is going to take significant cuts in aid. That was anticipated. However I think these are even larger than anticipated,” added Stevenson.

Darien prides itself as a town on being financially prudent and conservative, which allow it to keep a triple A bond rating. While it is early to say for sure exactly what action the town might have to take, action of some kind will be coming. “I’ll have to talk to the Board of Finance and my board, but on the face, it looks like a mill rate increase,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson also was frustrated by the fact that Hartford has been dealing with the same issues for so long, but seems surprised by them every time. “The state challenges are big. I acknowledge that. But they’re not new. I’m frustrated when I the governor speak and it sounds like a new problem,” Stevenson said, also adding, “I feel a little insulted when we are taking these cuts, and then to see a plan for $250 million to improve the XL center,” after Malloy unveiled a plan to renovate the arena.

Stevenson was particularly frustrated by the education aid cuts that have been proposed. “I fundamentally couldn’t disagree more with th concept that the value of education for a child in Hartford, or Bridgeport, or New Haven, is more worthy of state funding than a child in darien. Every child deserves to have some kind of state backed funding, especially those children with special needs.”

Stevenson called the proposal by Malloy “Trumpian” in the manner in which it takes aim at communities without their knowledge or input. “They could have talked about it before this spending plan and given municipalities more input into the pension system,” said Stevenson. As towns like Darien are faced with the prospect of paying for teachers pensions, Stevenson, and Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky, noted that Darien, and similar towns, had no part in the negotiations of those pensions and benefits. Hartford has simply decided to pass the bill on to the municipalities for the pensions negotiated by the state years ago.