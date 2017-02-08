Obituary: Paula Palmieri, 56, mother of Darien Police officer James Palmieri

“A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”- Maya Angelou

Paula Burns Palmieri, of Pennywise Lane in Old Saybrook passed away on February 7, 2017, at her home surrounded by her beloved children and husband.

She was born on July 7, 1960, in Haverhill, MA, the daughter of John F. and Blanche (Dacey) Burns.

Paula lived a life of love and support for those around her, forever present and available to serve others. She had an especially tender connection to children and adored her three grandchildren.

Paula is survived by her husband and best friend Jimmy; children James and his wife Lisa of Trumbull, Caitlynne of Hobe Sound, FL, Christopher of Old Saybrook, and Elizabeth, of Coventry; grandchildren Madisen and Olivia Palmieri and Thomas James Fyfe. She leaves her beloved siblings, in-laws and nieces and nephews with beautiful memories of her caring heart and incredible generosity of spirit. Paula made a difference in the lives of so many people and will be sorely missed.

Calling hours will be held on Friday February 10th from 2-4:30pm and 6-9pm at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00am at Saybrook Point Inn. Burial will follow at Cypress Cemetery, Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory may be made to: the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Center at www.dana-farber.org. To sign the online guest book visitwww.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com.