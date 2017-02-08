Fiore stays on fire in victory over Wreckers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chrissie Fiore led with 28 points as Darien downed big game in Staples.

“A big win for us on the road against a quality team,” said Darien coach Steve Dunn following the Wave’s 63-52 victory at Westport on Tuesday. “Staples is a probable FCIAC playoff team and we were able to meet their intensity and keep our composure down the stretch.”

Fiore went 14-for-17 from the foul line.

“We kept our FCIAC playoff hopes alive as well as qualified for states,” said Dunn. “Chrissie Fiore was dominant in scoring and pulling down 14 rebounds, and Katie Ramsay had a big second half scoring all of her 12 points after halftime.”

Darien (5-8 FCIAC, 8-8 overall) trailed by one after one quarter and led 27-24 at the half. The Wave had a 16-15 advantage for the third quarter and blew it out 20-13 in the fourth.

Caroline Krueger was a big part of that.

“Caroline Krueger gave us a huge lift off the bench going 5-for-5 from the line late in the fourth quarter to help put the game away and Gwen Dolce hit an important 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give us a needed cushion,” said Dunn. “Lindsay Dimonekas also gave us quality minutes off the bench.”

Box

Darien 63, Staples 52

Darien (5-8, 8-8)

16 11 16 20 – 63

Staples (8-6, 11-6)

17 7 15 13 – 52

Darien: Gwen Dolce 1 0-2 3 Lindsay Dimonekas 3 0-2 6 Rachel Stobbie 1 0-0 2 Kelly Richter 1 0-0 2 Katie Ramsay 4 4-6 12 Chrissie Fiore 7 14-17 28 Megan Hobbs 1 0-0 2 Hailey King 1 0-0 3 Caroline Krueger 0 5-5 5 Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 23-32 63.

Staples: Fair 6 4-4 17 Troy 1 2-2 4 Troelstra 0 0-1 0 G. Gerig 2 1-2 5 A. Gerig 5 4-4 15 Brower 3 0-0 6 Smith 0 5-6 5. Totals: 17 16-19 52.

3-pointers: D. — King 1, Dolce 1 S. — Fair 1, A. Gerig 1.

Highlights: D — Fiore 14 rebs, 3 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks. Ramsay 7 rebs, 2 steals, 2 assists. Dolce 4 steals. Dimonekas 2 assists. Stobbie 2 assists. Krueger 2 assists, 2 rebs.