Darien’s TV79 requests budget increase for long-term increased coverage

Now in its 10th year of operation Darien TV79, the town’s government public access channel, is looking towards the the future with plans to cover more town meetings and invest in new equipment. However with those plans come new expenses, leaving the town’s Board of Selectmen to determine how much the town should increase its investment into the station as the board finalizes the town’s 2017-18 budget.

The channel is operated by the TV79 Advisory Board, which is the town’s only advisory board with an operating budget, according to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson. Advisory board member and program director Jim Cameron said this is the first time in TV79’s decade of operation that the board has requested a budget increase. TV79 is run with a combination of grant money and town funding, but also relies on the volunteer hours of Cameron and others.

According to Cameron, TV79 is looking to increase its coverage at the request of town officials who have asked the channel to cover all meetings involving town government. Cameron said TV79 plans to double camera operator costs in anticipation of filming twice as many meetings during the coming year. Furthermore, TV79 will need soon need to replace some of the cameras in the Town Hall meeting rooms, which have surpassed their 10-year life expectancy.

“I think we’re in the midst of some growing pains and acknowledging that you had a small budget and now your budget is needing to grow a bit,” Stevenson said on Monday. “So we’re going to work together with you and your staff to formalize a budgetary relationship with channel 79 as the taxpayers fund more of your operations.”

Cameron told the Board of Selectmen that he and fellow board member Dave Dever have helped grow the station by requisitioning between $75,000 and $100,000 in grant funding during their time with the TV79. Cameron said that more than $10,000 in grant money from the Area 9 Cable Council would help to cover the increased camera operator costs. Cablevision offers shared revenue from subscribers to council members for public access programming, in accordance with FCC law. Advisory Board member Dave Dever has been a member of the council for about 20 years and helped incubate Darien’s public access television program.

Dever first pitched the idea for a town government channel to First Selectman Bob Harrel but TV79 was established under his successor Evonne Klein. In addition to airing town meetings, Cameron has worked to develop new programming for the channel, hosting interviews with town officials and filming other events across Darien. TV79 also offers video on-demand through its Vimeo web portal, as well as a free streaming service to watch the channel live online.

“I am a passionate believer in open government. I really believe that government functions better when people know what’s going on,” Cameron said. “And the whole idea of channel 79 was to replicate on a town level was C-SPAN does on a national level.”

Cameron’s commitment to open government led TV79 to cover the Board of Education’s facilities subcommittee meetings. Though the Board of Education is responsible for recording its own meetings, some in town requested that TV79 document the subcommittees meetings, which are held on Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. Cameron said that while attempting to film a recent meeting he was met with resistance from Superintendent Dan Brenner and Board Chairman Michael Lynch, who expressed concerns about the recording’s compliance the American Disabilities Act.

During the selectmen’s meeting on Monday night, Dr. Brenner explained that Darien and hundreds of other school districts across the nation are currently the subject of litigation regarding video compliance with the ADA. Brenner said that in order to satisfy the federal Office of Civil Rights, all education-related videos hosted on the school district’s website must feature closed captioning for those with disabilities.

However, the district does not have an immediate solution for providing those captions. Lynch said that having two hours of video processed could cost between $200 and $300 for each instance.

Following the misunderstanding with Brenner and Lynch, Cameron spoke with town council, who said TV79 would be able to host the meeting footage, as the channel serves the town government, rather than Board of Education. While Brenner said he did not want to be seen as working around regulations, he welcomed recordings of the meetings, and hoped to have the closed captioning problem solved by the start of next school year.

The Board of Education’s own public access station, BlueWaveTV (channel 78), has been largely defunct in recent years. BlueWaveTV has not accepted any new grants since 2012, and was without a faculty advisor for two years. Brenner appointed a new advisor for the channel, but the district has struggled to complete paperwork documenting previous grant funding, a requirement to receive new grants from the Area 9 council.

For the long term, Cameron said he wants TV79 to remain self-sufficient moving forward, as the day will come when he and Dever are no longer able to volunteer. Cablevision has also changed ownership and Cameron warned that the new parent company, European telecom company Altice, could cut some of the funding to the Area 9 Cable Council.

In the short term, TV79 will remain on-air with the resources currently available, continuing their diligent work of documenting town business.