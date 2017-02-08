Darien Times

Preston puts up 27, plays shutdown D

Wave 52, Wreckers 38

By Darien Times on February 8, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Alex Preston goes to the net in the win over Staples on Tuesday. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS BASKETBALL

Darien tossed down the gauntlet early.

Staples picked it up, but got knocked down itself as Darien led all the way in a 52-38 victory over the Wreckers at home on Tuesday.

The Wave raced out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter and was up 27-10 at the half.

Staples came back with a 14-6 third quarter advantage, and the hosts outscored the Wreckers 19-13 in the fourth.

Darien climbs to 8-4 FCIAC, 9-6 overall.

Staples drops to 5-7, 7-9.

Alex Preston led Darien with 27 points, going 9-for-12 from the foul line. He poured it on with 15 in the fourth, and had a stellar defensive game as well.

Riley Stewart (No. 4) finds the air. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Contributing on the scoreboard and more were Zak Swetye with eight points including two 3s, Andrew Darby with six points, Jack Richter four, Riley Stewart two, Carter Scott one, Quinn Fay and Jack Tierney.

Wave scoring totals were 19 12-19 52; Staples 14 7-11 38.

Darien’s in the thick of it for post-season position.

The Wave sits in third place in the FCIAC East Division among five teams in the league with eight wins or better. Warde leads the division at 9-2 and 13-2 overall.

