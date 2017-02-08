Upcoming talks at The Depot cover questioning sexuality, substance abuse treatment

Upcoming events at the Depot:

Questioning sexuality or gender

Wednesday, March 1, 7 to 8 p.m.

During this talk, parents will discuss what it means to be “questioning” one’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and if their child is experiencing this, or their friends, and how to support them. Questions may arise such as: What do these labels mean? Is this normal? Does this mean they are gay? Does this mean they are transgender? What about their future? Did their friends have anything to do with this? What about sleepovers? What should I be doing? These are all among the questions that can be discussed during this evening’s community talk.

Micaela Scully, LCSW is a licensed clinical social worker at Silver Hill Hospital who grew up in Stamford.

Please RSVP: https://candcquestioning030117.eventbrite.com

StraightTalk on substance abuse and mental health treatment

Tue, April 4, 11:30 to 1

Presenters will discuss the process of substance abuse and mental health treatment from the beginning and onward.

Lori Williams, SCCD (specialty certificate in co-occurring disorders), CAC (certified addictions counselor

Robert DiRom, LADC (licensed alcohol and drug counselor), LMSW (licensed master’s of social work)

Roody Joseph, LPC (licensed professional counselor), LADC (licensed alcohol and drug counselor), M.Ed. (master’s in education)

Lunch will be provided by Uncle’s Deli.

Co-sponsored with Counseling Center for Discovery and Change

Please RSVP: https://straighttalk040417.eventbrite.com

The Depot is at ​25 Heights Road.