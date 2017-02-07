Bantam A rebounds with win

YOUTH HOCKEY

Fresh off its only two-loss weekend of the season, the Darien Bantam A team regrouped with a solid team effort downing Simsbury A 4-2 in recent action.

With an extra day of practice during the week in place of a game, Darien looked fresh and relaxed as it scored three first period goals to set the tempo against Simsbury.

Jake “VK” Oddi got things started for Darien as he one-timed a highlight reel pass from Michael Callahan into the twine for a quick 1-0 lead.

Cole Branca made himself comfortable next to the Simsbury goalie and tucked a not so tidy rebound into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Robbie Stewart was next as his pass from behind the net hit a defender’s skates and ricocheted off the side post for a 3-0 lead.

Simsbury scored in the third period before Jack Massey unleashed a blast from the blue line that deflected off one stick and then the post before lighting the lamp and giving Darien a 4-1 lead.

Simsbury scored late on a power play for a 4-2 final but the result was never in doubt.

The win left Darien in first place of the Metro Elite Hockey League AAA Division and it will resume pursuit of the coveted MEHL banner over the next few weeks.

CHC state championship play begins the weekend of March 4/5th.