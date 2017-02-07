Obituary: Andrew McWilliams, 36 — beloved family man, gracious host

Andrew Heath McWilliams, 36, of Darien, died suddenly and way too soon on February 4, 2017. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of eight years, Kelley, and his three children, Tanner, 6, Mackenzie, 4, and Paige, 18 months. He centered a vast network of extended family and a formidable group of friends.

Mr. McWilliams could walk into a room and immediately transform it into a place where you wanted to be. He had boundless energy and an infectious sense of humor. Second to family was sports… playing sports, watching sports, and talking about sports. The New York Giants just lost their most ardent fan! A magnificent host and amazing chef, Mr. McWilliams made their home the destination of choice for gatherings of family and friends.

Mr. McWilliams was born April 15, 1980 in Essex Fells, New Jersey to Alexander (Sandy) McWilliams and Jane Sala McWilliams. He graduated from West Essex High School in 1998 where he excelled as a student-athlete and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history from Colgate University and played varsity football. Mr. McWilliams began his career in the financial services industry with Chapdelaine, moved to Creditex, and was a bond broker for Tullett Prebon in New York at the time of his death.

Surviving Mr. McWilliams in addition to his wife, children and friends are his father and mother, step mother Cindy McWilliams, brother Alex and his wife Kim McWilliams of Chatham. New Jersey, brothers Thomas and James McWilliams of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and nephews and niece Alexander IV, Tucker, and Madeline of Chatham, New Jersey as well as in-laws Dick and Dotty Krant and brother-in-law Trip Krant of Osterville, Massachusetts.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday Feb. 9 at 11 am at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Darien, CT followed by a private family burial.

An education fund has been established for Andrew and Kelley’s children. Checks can be mailed to: McWilliams Education Trust, c/o Rachel Zarghami, Esq, Cummings & Lockwood LLP, P. O. Box 120, Stamford, CT 06904. Or contributions can be made online via https://www.youcaring.com/mcwilliamseducationtrust-752821