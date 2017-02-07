Skeats, Anderson, Daley, Hart qualify for Team CT

SKIING

Darien is looking towards post-season with good reason for optimism.

“It’s great to see that both the boys’ and girls’ teams have qualified for states this year with one race to go,” said Wave coach Brian Zeyer.

Against Fairfield in its first loss on Feb. 1, top finishers for the girls were, Devin Hart in third (48.06), Lane Anderson 10th (49.42), Sammy Lindell 13th (49.80) and Carly Schoudel 18th (50.41).

Top finishers for the boys’ team included Brooks Daley seventh (47.61), John Fallen 10th (48.55), Connor LaJaunie 26th( 50.16), Jackson Bell 30th (50.45) and Alex Barlow 38th (50.45), Will Brandon 44th (51.91)

“The girls are very strong,” said Zeyer. “The last two years it’s been a great team. It’s been a great combination of young and older players. We have seniors that are in the top six, we have freshmen that are in the top six, and we have sophomores.”

Four Darien skiers qualified for Team CT.

Anderson, Maggie Skeats, Hart and Brooks Daley all made it with excellent finishes at the Slalom Shoot-Outs at Mt. Southington recently.

“They have a (meet) where the 50-plus top kids in the league race-off,” said Zeyer. “And from that they get the top 30. The top 30 move on to the Slalom Shoot-Out. And we sent eight kids to the (opening meet shoot-out) and six moved on and from there four of our top four racers moved on.”