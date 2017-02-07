Kostrzewski, Dickson score in OT tie with Mustangs

BOYS HOCKEY

Will Dickson saved the day with a goal late in the third period to force an OT that was never decided in a 2-2 tie with defending DII champ Fairfield co-op at Wonderland on Monday.

The Mustangs top the FCIAC West with 11 wins.

Alex Kostrzewski scored in the second period with Fairfield taking an early first period lead.

Charlie Capalbo (33 saves) was tough in net and made the difference in keeping it even against the defending DI champs.

“He had a good game,” said Wave coach Mac Budd.

But it was more than that.

“We got off to a very slow start,” said Budd. “And that was due to coming off a rivalry game. Regardless, I was certainly disappointed with our play in the first period. From fairly quickly in the second period, we started to play with a little more urgency and started to take control of the play. Which we did from midway through the second period all the way through and including overtime.”

Henri Pfeifle (15 saves) held tight in the Wave cage to help earn the much needed point in the standings.

At 5-8-1 overall, 4-3-1 FCIAC, Darien’s won, lost and tied in OT this season.

The Mustangs are 11-4-1, 5-2-1.

“Although we dominated play, I would say we didn’t get the number of high quality scoring chances I would have hoped for,” said Budd.

Fairfield was big on blocking shots.

“We had a number of shots that we got off from defenders, that they blocked,” Budd said. “We are a team that has struggled to score for one reason or another, and that was true again last night.”

Kyle Mazza and AJ Von Brauchitsch scored for Fairfield, the latter making it 2-0 on the power play in the second period.

The Wave had a power play in overtime.

Darien plays at Prep Wednesday, and hosts ND-West Haven Saturday in its next two games, with Wilton, ND-Fairfield, Trinity Catholic and Greenwich left on the regular season schedule.

“Coming down the stretch now we are going to have to figure out a way to get the puck in the net if we are going to win some of these games,” said Budd.