Capital projects, new positions primary subjects at Board of Education budget hearing

The Town Hall auditorium held a rather large crowd last Thursday for the Board of Education public hearing on the proposed budget. Currently, the budget comes in at $95,748,222, representing a 2.02% increase over the previous year. The primary issues discussed by community members were some of the capital projects, namely the cafeteria expansion, a need for more guidance counselor positions, and the new department chairperson positions that have been proposed by Superintendent Dr. Dan Brenner.

Shelly Skoglund and Julia Mengwall spoke first, and address the board and administration as a whole, offering their support and gratitude for the work done to this point. The pair also was appreciative of the board for being “respectful of the taxpayers,” pointing to the modest 2.02% increase, and mentioned the “extreme difficulties facing our state” as a road that takes us to making sacrifices in our town. “We may have to make sacrifices; we must not sacrifice our students,” said Mengwall.

Peter Orphanos spoke next, primarily about the cafeteria expansion in the proposed budget. Orphanos, as others did, spoke about the need for this project has been vetted before, in previous years. The cafeteria expansion was on the budget for last year, and was ultimately deferred in favor of a more thorough investigation of the best, and most cost effective, way to complete the project.

“The need is now only more acute. DHS needs to expand the cafeteria,” said Orphanos, pointing towards surging enrollment numbers. “Fix the problem that has been there for years,” said Orphanos, while also urging to make sure it is “done right the first time”.

Following Orphanos, a number of students in the district came out and spoke about the crowded and loud cafeteria. First was senior Ben Hayes, who opened with, “I’m a senior at DHS, and I eat lunch everyday”. The laughter that followed this might actually be a testament to the need for the cafeteria expansion. Avery Brooks, another DHS student, said that sometimes the cafe is so crowded she has to go eat in the quiet room, with her food on her lap.

Alex Smith, a senior, went as far as to say “this overcrowding actually seems dangerous”. Freshman Ben Olson said when he does eat in the cafeteria, “it’s 2 or 3 kids to a chair,” but “I usually end up walking around finding somewhere else.” All students who spoke mentioned the idea of the cafeteria becoming a student center, capable not only of handling busy lunch waves, but hosting meetings for extracurricular clubs and other activities as well.

Ann Dixon spoke next, in support of the new department chairperson positions. “I can see real value in subject experts,” said Dixon, who also talked about addressing an issue that currently exists. “Different sections of the same course could have very different experiences,” said Dixon, speaking about the curriculum monitor positions currently in place. The challenge for many has been the special education chairperson, as one person for the entire special education curriculum seems thin, especially given the unique needs of each student receiving special education.

Theresa Vogt spoke about the need for an additional counselor at Middlesex. The proposed budget contains an additional counselor that will split time between Middlesex and DHS. Vogt opened by the reflecting previous hearings, and the fact that she had made this same request, “it has been three years of asking.” The splitting of time between the two buildings is something that parents struggle with. “No child can time their crisis,” said Vogt, asking that instead a full counselor be added to each building, so that when a student has an issue, there would be no chance their counselor is at another school.

Sara Parent urged that while the projects at Middlesex and DHS were important, the elementary school facilities also need to be looked at. “Look at the bigger picture,” said Parent, mentioning the chance of a coming rebuild at Ox Ridge among other large projects that are planned for the near future.

Parent’s hope was that the facilities at the elementary school level be at least comparable, if not on equal footing, as some facilities lag behind others. Parent also spoke about the use of portable classrooms, deemed a temporary solution at first, but still in use. “The portables are bad — they’ve outlived their lifespan,” said Parent, who also spoke about bathrooms being located in the building, and security and safety as problems with the portables.

The last speaker of the night was Planning & Zoning Chairman John Sini. Sini spoke about the cafeteria expansion, saying he would like to see it done at the same time as the stadium field and the track. Sini promised that his commission would, “put it at the front of the line” when it was ready in an effort to get it done.

“We will work with you,” said Sini, who also urged the board to spend some time convincing the RTM that “this is the right project at the right time.”

After the hearing, the board held discussions about questions they had regarding the budget. Most of the discussion dealt with the possibility of having an additional counselor, and whether it was feasible to try and add one this year. Ultimately, the discussions were hampered by the spectre of financial uncertainty in Hartford. The ECS grant money that will come to Darien is uncertain as Governor Dan Malloy has said he will restructure the formula that determines aid amounts. Additionally, the excess cost pool of money is a question, as is the chance that Darien gets much. Brenner said that while the board has budgeted it conservatively, the questions might become if conservative is too high.

The Board of Education will meet on Feb. 14 to hold a final vote on the budget. Malloy will have released a new budget proposal before then, which hopefully can help the town boards and RTM see a little more clearly when it comes to state aid.