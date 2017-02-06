Branford man charged with possession, stolen license plate

A Branford man was arrested on motor vehicle and drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Feb. 5.

An officer stopped Thomas Schmidt Jr, 33 for running a red near Cedric and Post Road. During the stop a police license plate reader showed that the plate on the car had been reported stolen in New Haven. Schmidt allegedly told police he had a small amount of marijuana and cocaine in the car, which was recovered during a search of the vehicle.

He told police he had just purchased the car the day before and had “taken” the plate from the dealership. Furthermore, a search showed that Schmidt’s driver’s license was not valid. He was subsequently arrested for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control signal, operating under suspension, improper use of a license plate, larceny in the 6th degree for the stolen license plate and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

A $1,500 bond was set for Schmidt’s release, but he was released by a bail commissioner on a promise to appear at his Feb. 16 court date.