7-Score in shutout of Fairfield

GIRLS HOCKEY

Darien had a merry-go-round of goal scorers in its 7-0 win over Fairfield co-op at Wonderland in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Emily Gianunzio (10 saves) had her seventh shutout.

A strong defensive effort, especially from Sally Cassidy, Courtney Lowe and Kate Droogan shut Fairfield down in the neutral zone.

Molly Read scored off a scramble unassisted for a 1-0 early first period lead.

Logan Book made it 2-0 unassisted, stealing a breakout pass, skating in and firing a low.

Claire Knight scored from Molly Read.

Shea van den Broek put Darien ahead 4-0 in the second.

Corinne Bevill made it 5-0 from Caitlin Chan and van den Broek. The goal was set up with two stretch passes to Bevill who ripped it high off of the goalie’s mask and in.

Third period scoring came from Kit Arrix and Chan.

Kasey Mazzone shot from the point and Arrix put in the rebound.

Van den Broek passed from behind the cage for Chan’s one-timer inside of the far post.

Sophia Guerrera made 28 saves for Fairfield.