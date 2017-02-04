Rams overpower Wave 4-1

BOYS HOCKEY

In the opening period it looked like all things were possible.

Through two periods, it appeared to be not impossible that struggling Darien could beat the resurgent Rams.

I felt like for the most part, we played very good hockey. Mac Budd

“Unfortunately we’ve been saying a lot of that this year,” said Darien coach Mac Budd following the Wave’s 4-1 loss to New Canaan at Darien Ice House on Saturday. “I felt the same way against Ridgefield (4-0 loss on Wednesday). I felt like for the most part, we played very good hockey.”

And Darien’s got the very good hockey players to do it, with Arden Cohen doing the stand-up clobbering from the get-go, Max Romeyn going hard to the net to give Darien a chance with a goal to make it 1-1 late in the first period.

But New Canaan kept stepping ahead, making the most of its opportunities to lead 2-1 after one period and 3-1 after two.

Momentum crushers like the Rams’ 2-1 goal with seconds to go in the period, and that NC killed all seven Darien man-advantages, including a 5-on-3, didn’t allow for even a mirage of a comeback by the third period.

Still, player for player, coach, for coach, Darien’s got the goods. Its season can spark into life in post-season. But post-season should get going early. Early like now.

“It feels like guys have really improved, a lot, since the beginning of the year, especially some of the younger guys that didn’t have experience.” Budd said. “I felt like tonight — unlike the first game against New Canaan when we spent a whole bunch of time in our own zone — I felt like tonight, transitioning the puck out; I felt like we did a good job.”

Henry Congdon, Connor McCarthy, Hunter Hazelton were among the blue liners getting that done.

“I felt like we had a lot of good clean passes out of the zone,” Budd said. “And I felt like we were able to get some decent zone time in the offensive zone and get a good chance.”

Darien loses two straight and goes to 5-8 overall.

New Canaan improves to 11-2.

Senior Brendan Bumgardner made 31 saves, Darien put 19 shots on goal.

Shots were mostly even through two periods. New Canaan had the better of them.

“They are a very explosive team,” Budd added. “And when you make mistakes against a team like that, you are going to pay.”