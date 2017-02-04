Darien Times

Rams overpower Wave 4-1

By Steven Buono on February 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports · 0 Comments

darien-020417cohen

Arden Cohen lit up the proceedings with some early big hits.

BOYS HOCKEY

In the opening period it looked like all things were possible.

Through two periods, it appeared to be not impossible that struggling Darien could beat the resurgent Rams.

I felt like for the most part, we played very good hockey.

Mac Budd

“Unfortunately we’ve been saying a lot of that this year,” said Darien coach Mac Budd following the Wave’s 4-1 loss to New Canaan at Darien Ice House on Saturday. “I felt the same way against Ridgefield (4-0 loss on Wednesday). I felt like for the most part, we played very good hockey.”

And Darien’s got the very good hockey players to do it, with Arden Cohen doing the stand-up clobbering from the get-go, Max Romeyn going hard to the net to give Darien a chance with a goal to make it 1-1 late in the first period.

But New Canaan kept stepping ahead, making the most of its opportunities to lead 2-1 after one period and 3-1 after two.

Momentum crushers like the Rams’ 2-1 goal with seconds to go in the period, and that NC killed all seven Darien man-advantages, including a 5-on-3, didn’t allow for even a mirage of a comeback by the third period.

Still, player for player, coach, for coach, Darien’s got the goods. Its season can spark into life in post-season. But post-season should get going early. Early like now.

“It feels like guys have really improved, a lot, since the beginning of the year, especially some of the younger guys that didn’t have experience.” Budd said. “I felt like tonight — unlike the first game against New Canaan when we spent a whole bunch of time in our own zone — I felt like tonight, transitioning the puck out; I felt like we did a good job.”

Henry Congdon, Connor McCarthy, Hunter Hazelton were among the blue liners getting that done.

“I felt like we had a lot of good clean passes out of the zone,” Budd said. “And I felt like we were able to get some decent zone time in the offensive zone and get a good chance.”

Darien loses two straight and goes to 5-8 overall.

New Canaan improves to 11-2.

Senior Brendan Bumgardner made 31 saves, Darien put 19 shots on goal.

Shots were mostly even through two periods. New Canaan had the better of them.

“They are a very explosive team,” Budd added. “And when you make mistakes against a team like that, you are going to pay.”

