Darien Times

Library to hold African heritage story time

By Darien Times on February 4, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

An African heritage story time will be in the library’s Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

How many languages do you speak? Do you know how to count to ten in Swahili? Learn how to do this while dancing to different rhythms and hearing stories from the Caribbean to America all at a special story time with Miss Krishna.

The story time will be in the Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library.  Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the library’s website at darienlibrary.org/events/calendar/kids to view all the children’s programs.

 

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Editorial: Sometimes asking for help is the hardest thing about getting it
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress