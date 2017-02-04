Library to hold African heritage story time

How many languages do you speak? Do you know how to count to ten in Swahili? Learn how to do this while dancing to different rhythms and hearing stories from the Caribbean to America all at a special story time with Miss Krishna.

The story time will be in the Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library. Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the library’s website at darienlibrary.org/events/calendar/kids to view all the children’s programs.