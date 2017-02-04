Darien Times

Grady paces Wave at FCIACs

FCIAC Championship Meet

By Darien Times on February 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

KC Grady had Darien’s best run. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TRACK

KC Grady paced the Wave coming in second in the 55m at the FCIAC title meet at Hillhouse in New Haven on Thursday.

Grady’s 7.60 is a personal best.

Darien was 11th at the 15-team meet, scoring 10 points.

The medley relay team finished fifth with a seasonal relay best.

Also with personal records were, in the 600m Laurie Travaglini; 1000m Marley Garfield, Kimmie Olvany; 1600m Cameron Appleby, Onora Brown.

Darien results

55m trials: KC Grady 7.67, 55m finals 2. Grady 7.60

600: 8. Bridget Mahoney 1:46.67(32.05,67.98), 17. Laurie Travaglini 1:53.92(34.62, 73.47)

1000m: 7. Marley Garfield  3:10.62(74.55),  15. Kimmie Olvany 3:22.67(84.10), 16. Daphne Cutler 3:23.26(84.15), 19. Campbell Matheis 3:25:11(83.62), 22. Kerry Blatney 3:27.03(84.

1600m: 7. Cameron Appleby 5:36.58(2:44.24), 10. Onora Brown 5:40.47(2:43.98)

55mh trials: 8. Abigail Cragin 9.87

4x200mr: 9. 1:56.24  Cragin 28.7, Annie Arrix 29.7, Erica Blaze 28.7, Olivia Stein 29.13)

4x400mr: 10. 4:32.43 (Appleby 69.01, Arrix 30.95, 67.78, Rory Washecka 31.84, 68.49, Stein 31.31, 67.17)

4x800mr: 11.11:04.17(Sophie Hill 2:42.78, Johnston 2:49.57, Gallagher 2:42.24, O’Rourke 2:49.59)

200 200 400 800mr: 5. 4:28.54 (Blaze 28.9, Finn 29.2, Mahoney 29.5, 63.59, Garfield 70.0, 2:26.81)

hj: 12th tie Julia Ford 4’6

long: 21. Cragin 13’1.25

sp: 18. Brielle Racanelli 26’6

