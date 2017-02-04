Fiore a force in complete game win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Darien floored the gas pedal and kept it flat all game.

Chrissie Fiore was unstoppable at both ends of the court and Katie Ramsay sparked our defensive intensity. — Steve Dunn

“It was very nice to see us put a complete game together,” said Darien coach Steve Dunn, following the Wave’s 61-39 victory over Ludlowe at home on Friday. “It seems we’ve had several games this year where we have a good half or a good three quarters, but tonight we played well for four quarters, both defensively and offensively.”

Roaring out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter, Darien was ahead 33-20 at the half and outscored the Falcons in each of the closing two quarters.

Darien improves to 4-8 FCIAC and 7-8 overall.

Ludlowe goes to 4-8, 4-12.

“We still turn the ball over way too much, but we caused more turnovers than we gave up and we did a great job of attacking the basket,” Dunn said. “Chrissie Fiore was unstoppable at both ends of the court and Katie Ramsay sparked our defensive intensity.”

Fiore led with 19 points.

“Hassana Arbubakrr gave us a big lift off the bench with eight points and 10 rebounds,” said Dunn. “Hopefully this puts us in a position to finish strong down the home stretch of the season.”

Box

Darien 61, Ludlowe 39

Ludlowe (4-8, 4-12)

5 15 10 9 — 39

Darien (4-8, 7-8)

21 12 18 10 — 61

Ludlowe: Colica 3 2-3 13 Kiremidjian 1 3-4 5 B. O’Leary 3 1-2 9 Paulmann 1 4-8 6 O’Connell 1 0-0 2 E. O’Leary 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 10-17 39.

Darien: Gwen Dolce 0 2-2 2 Lindsay Dimonekas 2 0-2 4 Rachel Stobbie 3 0-0 6 Katie Ramsay Kelly Richter 1 0-0 3 Katie Ramsay 6 1-2 13 Chrissie Fiore 8 3-4 19 Megan Hobbs 0 0-0 0 Hailey King 2 1-1 6 Hassana Arbubakrr 4 0-4 8 Brianna Lyons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-15 61.

3-pointers: D. — King 1, Richter 1. L. — Colica 2, B. O’Leary 2.

Highlights: D — Fiore 9 rebs, 5 assists, 7 steals. Ramsay 7 rebs, 3 steals, 2 assists. Stobbie 3 rebs, 3 steals. Dolce 4 assists, 3 rebs. Dimonekas 2 assists, 2 steals. Arbubakrr 10 rebs.