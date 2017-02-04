Depot helps kids de-stress with SADD event

Maud Purcell and Valerie Foster of The Life Solution Center of Darien recently spoke to The Depot Chapter of SADD (Students against Destructive Decisions) as part of SADD’s “De-Stress, DHS!” month. Ms. Purcell, founder and Executive Director of The Life Solution Center frequently addresses students at The Depot Youth Center on a variety of topics and is always given a warm welcome from the students.