Darien Times

Depot helps kids de-stress with SADD event

By Darien Times on February 4, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

L-R: Peyton Murray, Co- President of SADD Helena Nicholls, Co-President Kallie Coughlin, Emma Lesko, Co-President Catherine Arrix, Kat Heaney and SADD Advisor Sgt. TJ Moore. Seated are Valerie Foster and Maude Purcell.

Maud Purcell and Valerie Foster of The Life Solution Center of Darien recently spoke to The Depot Chapter of SADD (Students against Destructive Decisions) as part of SADD’s “De-Stress, DHS!” month. Ms. Purcell, founder and Executive Director of The Life Solution Center frequently addresses students at The Depot Youth Center on a variety of topics and is always given a warm welcome from the students.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Grady paces Wave at FCIACs Next Post Watch the FCIAC Cheerleading Championship here
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress