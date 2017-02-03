Darien Arts Center to hold smartphone photo contest fundraiser

The Darien Arts Center is announcing the return of its smartphone photography contest fundraiser, Pic Darien. In 2016, its first year, the well-received contest garnered almost 400 entries from contestants of all ages from places as far away as California, Tennessee and Washington D.C. This year, contestants may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes in 5 categories at darienarts.org until Feb. 27. The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien.

Participants may enter either as a child, age 10 and under, student, ages 11 to 17, or as an adult, ages 18 and over, in one of five themed prize categories including People/Pets, Nature, Travel, and new this year, Food, and Humor. Each contestant may enter up to 2 smartphone photos for a $25 fee. Contestants may enter multiple times. First place and honorable mention cash prizes will be awarded to adults, students and children in all categories. Adult prizes are $100 for first place and $50 for honorable mention; students’ prizes are $50 for first place and $25 for honorable mention, and children’s prizes are $25 for first place and $15 for honorable mention. “This year we have a new and improved way to submit photos online which will make it easy for anyone to enter the contest,” added Beth Cherico, visual arts director and committee chair for Pic Darien.

“We know that there are a lot of talented people out there, including kids of all ages, who are taking fabulous photos with their phones. We’ve seen an explosion of incredible photography on social media,” said Amy Allen, executive director of the Darien Arts Center. “We are happy to make Pic Darien an annual event giving exposure to a new collection of photos each year.” Professional artist Miggs Burroughs, will judge the show, with lead sponsorship by David and Rebecca Ashcraft.

An award and reveal reception open to the public, with refreshments and a slide show of all photo contest entries, will take place at the DAC Weatherstone Studio on Friday, March 17. To find out more about the Pic Darien contest, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.