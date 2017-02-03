Olive Hauser, Darien Human Services director, set to retire after 26 years

Olive Hauser has only had two jobs since college. Hauser worked for the Department of Mental Retardation, now the Department of Developmental Services, for 13 years before meeting her husband and moving to Darien. When Hauser arrived she found work in what is now the Darien Human Services office, with the job title, “Friendly Visitor Coordinator.” Hauser has worked in that department for the last 26 years, and the last eight of those years as director, and now, will retire in April.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson spoke at length about Hauser’s time as DHS director, saying, “Olive and the work she and her staff do for the most vulnerable members of our community exemplify the importance of local governance. Being a relatively small town, Olive and her staff are able to get to know our clients personally, creating a trusting and compassionate relationship that enhances our ability to provide appropriate support.”

“There is no more dedicated and passionate supporter of the elderly and those in need than Olive Hauser. When the state’s bureaucracy fails our residents, Olive finds a way to get them the support they need, when they need it,” Stevenson said.

“No one slips through the government cracks under Olive’s watch and for that, I am forever grateful for her service to the residents of Darien. Under Olive’s leadership and policy direction of the Human Service Commission, the Darien Human Service Department is a role model for all towns,” Stevenson said.

Hauser is humble about her time in Darien, but points to some efforts during her career that are particular points of pride. The expansion of a number of programs under Hauser’s watch are particularly special. “We expanded our Salvation Army program into a kettle program,” said Hauser. The program now raises between seven and nine thousand dollars annually, with about half of that coming from the kettle program alone. Hauser also spoke about how the staff at DHS has had training expanded, including training in helping people with their Medicare part D coverage. “This year alone we helped save people over $4,000,” said Hauser.

“Really it’s about finding out what’s available, and then making it better,” said Hauser on her time as director.

Hauser points to housing in Darien as something that has changed in her time here. “We have more affordable housing, and that’s something that looks like it won’t end” said Hauser. Hauser also spoke about the senior population in Darien, and the rate at which it’s growing, as something the town continues to work on as a positive.

“One thing that hasn’t changed is the generosity,” said Hauser.

“I’m proud of own town and how they’ve always provided,” added Hauser, “Some other small towns don’t provide what we provide.”

Suddenly having quite a bit of time to fill, Hauser still plans to stay involved around Darien. “At Home in Darien is very near and dear to my heart,” said Hauser. Indeed, Hauser helped found At Home in Darien, at the time called Aging in Place. Since being founded, it has grown immensely and become a 501(c)3 organization. “I’d like to spend more time with them,” Hauser said. She has already spent time working with the organization, and still has an ex officio position on the Board of Directors.