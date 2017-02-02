Valentine’s Day English tea offered at the DCA

If you enjoyed the DCA’s festive Christmas Tea, you won’t want to miss the return of pastry chef and caterer Victoria Truchan of Country House Cuisine. The Darien Community Association invites you to stop by for our Valentine’s Day English Tea and enjoy life’s simple pleasures with a group of girlfriends (or that special someone!). Choose from a wide variety of Harney & Sons teas, classic tea sandwiches, delectable scones, and English and French petit fours and cookies.

Chef/caterer Victoria Truchan of Country House Cuisine is bringing her love of the English tea room experience to the festive halls of the historic home of the Darien Community Association (DCA) on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 11:30am to 3 p.m.

There are two seatings available, first one at 11:30 and the other at 1:30 p.m. Fees are $40 for DCA members; $45 for the public. Prepayment is required by Tuesday, Feb. 7 and may be made online at dariendca.org or by contacting the DCA at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 ext. 10.

The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.