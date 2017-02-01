Darien Book Aid needs donations

The office of Darien Book Aid is unassuming. Two rooms and an office, each resembling the stacks of a library. Books are organized by subject and set aside to fill orders. With such a quiet space, it might be easy to overlook just how far reaching this operation has become. Boxes are marked for communities around the country, urban and rural alike. Just next to them, boxes are marked for travel throughout the world.

On top of one box is a letter from a community in Macedonia, asking for Bibles and religious texts to help them start a church. Another box is marked by letter from Albania, asking for books for young children that can be used in a school. Boxes are set to go to all over the globe, spanning five continents. These letters come in from Peace Corps groups all over the world.

Darien Book Aid has been part of the community since 1949. It is a non profit organization that is kept working by generous volunteers and donations. A look around the office space reveals awards on the wall. Awards, Commendations, and Meritorious service certificates hang on the wall from local government, state government, and national organizations like the Salvation Army. These awards date as far back as 1957, all the way up to recent years. The Darien Book Aid Facebook page contains photos of students and readers all over the world where books have been sent.

And now, Darien Book Aid is in need of more books to continue their work. Specifically children’s books and chapter books for early readers. Darien Book Aid is also low on non english native language books. Darien Book Aid could also use more volunteers and manpower. As much as they are already doing, Darien Book Aid is trying to keep their shelves full so they can do even more.

More information about Darien Book Aid including hours, location, and contact info can be found at www.darienbookaid.org. Financial donations are welcome as are the much needed book donations.