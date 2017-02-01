Darien Times

Woman reports theft from personal safe

By Darien Times on February 1, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A 63-year-old Darien woman reported more than a dozen pieces of jewelry missing from a home safe on Jan. 23. According to police the victim lives with family members and the safe was kept in her bottom floor bedroom.

The safe showed no signs of tampering and requires a key to open. More than a dozen gold jewelry pieces were reported missing, some of which contained diamonds and other gemstones. Police said the items were likely worth thousands of dollars.

There were no other signs of forced entry or stolen items around the house, but police are continuing their investigation.

