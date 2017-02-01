Woman reports theft from personal safe

A 63-year-old Darien woman reported more than a dozen pieces of jewelry missing from a home safe on Jan. 23. According to police the victim lives with family members and the safe was kept in her bottom floor bedroom.

The safe showed no signs of tampering and requires a key to open. More than a dozen gold jewelry pieces were reported missing, some of which contained diamonds and other gemstones. Police said the items were likely worth thousands of dollars.

There were no other signs of forced entry or stolen items around the house, but police are continuing their investigation.