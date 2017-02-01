Noroton Heights Shopping Center redevelopment enters public hearings

An application for a redesigned Noroton Heights Shopping Center began its public hearing process before the Planning & Zoning Commission last week. Led by Palmer’s Market, the new development would transform the existing strip shopping center into a mixed-use development with retail shopping, office space and apartments.

One of the project’s goals is to give the Noroton Heights area a new sense of place by redeveloping the area in the style of a village. This would include new public plaza spaces and a complete restructuring of the shopping center’s traffic flow. Representatives for the shopping center have said the new village would have a pedestrian focus and seeks to capitalize on the proximity of the Noroton Heights train station.

“It was extremely important to us to create something that would be well received by those living in the Noroton Heights neighborhood, and would be looked upon as a net positive for Darien,” James Palmer said during last week’s meeting.

Palmer said the application is the culmination of five years of work and the development team approached the project with the idea of modernizing the shopping center. The application’s 3.96 acre site area stretches roughly from Palmer’s Market to Glenn Liquors. Noroton Heights’ existing buildings reflect their 1950s origins and Palmer described the site as anti-pedestrian. With street facing parking and several large parking lots Palmer said the shopping center was designed for cars rather than walking shoppers.

In order to redevelop the site, the building housing Jimmy’s Southside Tavern, Greenlight Driving School, Barrett Bookstore and more would be demolished. Two mixed-used buildings with first floor retail and upper floor apartments would be developed in its place. A total of 59 one and two bedroom apartments have been proposed for the project, along with 24,481 square feet of retail space and 8,646 square feet of restaurant space.

In an effort to transform the area, the site plan includes a number of pedestrian walkways linking the different buildings and a public plaza meant for gatherings and events. Major changes would be made to the shopping center’s access points, completely removing the perpendicular street parking in favor of wider streets along the exterior of the development.

“We wanted to bring a sense of the old Noroton Heights green, lost to the bulldozers and I-95 so long ago, back again. Palmer said. “People living in dwelling units above vibrant shops will help brings a sense of community back to Darien, while at the same time complementing downtown Darien, whatever may happen there.”

Baywater Properties is currently in the process of proposing zoning changes for downtown Darien in the area of Post Road and Corbin Drive. A separate redevelopment project for the portion of Noroton Heights hosting Stop & Shop and Equinox fitness center has also been proposed by Federal Realty, who worked with the owners of the Noroton Heights Shopping Center to amend the area’s zoning regulations. That project also proposed a mixed-use development with as many as 90 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Noroton Heights has long been a target for redevelopment, with town officials identifying the neighborhood as a focus in the Town Plan of Conservation and Development. The smaller apartments provided by the mixed-use developments also provide new housing stock for Darien residents without children. Officials had expressed concerns that aging Darien residents were often choosing to move to nearby towns due to a lack of housing options.

As a part of the application the Shopping Center has submitted new parking and sewage studies conducted at the site area. Representatives for the project said additional parking details are forthcoming, but a supply of 402 spaces has been proposed, with more than 30 to be provided underground for apartment tenants.

Noroton Heights has suffered from regular flooding and is already a focus area for the Darien’s Department of Public Works. DPW Director Ed Gentile said he has met with developers from both Palmer’s and Federal Realty to discuss drainage relief.

During last week’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Gentile said the town has already received a state grant towards work in the parking lot of the Noroton Heights Railroad station, near The Depot and Post 53, the town’s volunteer EMS responders. Gentile believes that public-private partnership in the area could make an even bigger impact on the flooding issues.

“We’re trying to do our part as the town in getting that part done, I think Federal’s looking too, and it sounds like the Palmer’s are looking to do a bit– every little bit is going to help,” Gentile said.

Public hearings for the Noroton Heights Shopping Center will continue on Feb. 14.