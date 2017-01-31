Injury bug bites Bantam A

YOUTH HOCKEY

With too many players injured or sick, too many penalties and a case of the lack-lusters, the DYHA Bantam A suffered its first defeats of 2017, to the Wonderland Wizards and Yale Bulldogs back-to-back.

Playing four men down against the Wizards, Darien found itself in a scoreless battle entering the third period.

At the eight minute mark, Lucas Thelen found his big frame alone on the doorstep with the puck on his stick after a Matthew Fiorita shot had been stopped by the Wizards goalie.

Thelen cooly roofed the biscuit for a 1-0 Darien lead.

Darien’s Jamie Mullin had a strong game in net but couldn’t entirely stop the relentless Wizards.

The Wizards scored on a power play with four minutes to go to tie the game 1-1 and then found the game winner with two minutes to go as Darien had trouble clearing the zone.

Looking to avenge the loss, Darien next faced Yale AAA Elite and true to their name the AAA power made Darien look like mere mortals.

There was no stopping the big, fast and powerful Yale squad as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead by turning Darien giveaways into gold time and time again.

Darien resorted to individual play and despite each player’s best effort to carry the puck through the entirety of the Yale team, Darien was repeatedly turned away.

Fiorita finally raised the eyebrows of the home crowd with a bullet at the four minute mark of the third period.

It was way too little too late and Darien went into the locker room questioning its work ethic and intensity on and off the ice, hoping to answer back in its next games.