Obituary: Peter Joseph Fitzpatrick, 52 —family man, paratrooper, coached Darien youth lacrosse

Peter Joseph Fitzpatrick, 52, of Darien died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at home. Mr. Fitzpatrick leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 28 years, Jennifer, his three children who were his proudest accomplishments and greatest gifts, Sean, 23, Kelley, 21, and Dillon, 20, and Lily, a yellow Labrador that he loved to spoil. He also leaves behind a vast network of family and an amazing group of friends that he considered to be his family as well.

Mr. Fitzpatrick had a unique ability to make everyone feel good about themselves whether it was with a witty remark, a great piece of advice, or simply listening, his family said. He was humble in his many accomplishments. His best memories were attending his children’s sporting events over the years and he would travel hours to watch his children play. However, this does not mean just watching from the sidelines. Mr. Fitzpatrick coached youth lacrosse in Darien for over a decade and co-founded the Blue Wave Buddies program.

Aside from his family, Mr. Fitzpatrick was happiest when he was on his boat, the Rita K. There were few things he loved more than boats, being on the water with his friends and family, and a good cigar. He was also weather obsessed and loved a good storm. He was a fan of all Boston sports, Rugby, his Irish heritage, classical music and The Who.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was born September 20, 1964 in Providence, Rhode Island to Dr. Donald Peter Fitzpatrick and Rita Kelley Fitzpatrick (deceased). He graduated from Classical High School in 1982 in Providence, RI and went on to earn his B.A., Cum Laude, from the University of Vermont in 1986, where he played Varsity lacrosse. While at the University of Vermont, Mr. Fitzpatrick attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he graduated 2nd in his class, qualified as a paratrooper, and was designated to the 82nd Airborne Division as a Second Lieutenant. He began his extensive career in the financial markets in 1986 and then went on to earn his executive M.B.A from the Johnson School at Cornell University (2005). He proudly served on the Board of the Darien Boat Club as the Financial Secretary.

Surviving Mr. Fitzpatrick’s aside from his wife, children and friends are his father, siblings: Donald Fitzpatrick (Anne) of Portland, Oregon, Mary Jean Crouter (Jerry) of Portland, Maine, John Fitzpatrick (Anne) of Wellesley, Massachusetts, Anne Laffey (Mark) of Walpole, Massachusetts, and Sheila Plourde (Allen) of Cape Anne’s, Maine, and nine nieces and nephews: Matt, Andy, Julia, Catherine, Sarah, John, Kathleen, Graham and Ian. Also, his Mother-in-law, Mary Anne Murphy and in-laws: Mary Ellen, Shannon (Joe), Janine (Mr. Fitzpatrick) and Padraig (Debbie) of Long Island, and eight more nieces and nephews: Moira, Thomas, Anthony, EJ, Lucas, Brooke, Aidan and Ava.

