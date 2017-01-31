Lean and mean: Grady wins, Cragin has high points for the Wave

GIRLS TRACK

Darien came in fifth at the FCIAC East meet at Wilton on Saturday, but KC Grady came in first for the Wave.

“Our winner was KC Grady who finished first in the 45 meters by out-leaning Penda M’Bengue of Norwalk by three inches,” said Darien coach Steve Norris.

She finished in 6.59.

Abigail Cragin put lots of points up on the board.

“Our high scorer was Abigail Cragin who finished third the hurdles, third in the long jump and sixth in the 45 meters,” said Norris. “All three of her marks were personal bests.”

The sprint medley finished second.

“All four runners, Kimmie Olvany, Erica Blaze, Eva Finn, and Cameron Appleby all ran their best relay splits,” Norris said. “Marley Garfield finished second in the 1600 with a personal record.”

Skylar Ford tied for second in the vault equaling her best.

The 4x225m relay team posted their best time of the season.

Results

FCIAC East Championships at Wilton.

Teams: FL 92, Wilton 79, BM 75, NC 67, Dar 59, Nor 49, FW 42, SJ 1

4x225mr: 4. 2:17.77(KC Grady 34.6, Emily Aysseh 34.9, Annie Arrix 34.2, Erica Blaze 34.1)

4x750mr: 6. 11:20.22(Mary Lawrence Huffman, Lauren Larizza, Emily Torrente, Jenna Funkey)

45mh trials: Abigail Cragin 8.36,Tess Keating 9.06, Heather Grant 9.89, Sammie Wagner 10.07

45mh finals: 3. Cragin 8.04

45m trials: Grady 6.71, Cragin 6.86, Lindsey Fagerstrom 7.21, Jillian Clements 7.34

45m finals: 1. Grady 6.59, 6. Cragin 6.86

1000m: 6. Cameron Appleby 3:17.65, Bridget Mahoney 3:26.76, Kimmie Olvany 3:27.02, Sophie Hill 3:34.82

600m: Daphne Cutler 1:54.47, Campbell Matheis 1:54.50, Olivia Stein 1:57.13, Laurie Travaglini 2:00.12

1600m: 2. Marley Garfield 5:36.99, 4. Onora Brown 5:45.04, Sarah Gallagher 6:08.35, Kerry Blatney 6:10.99

450 150 150 750 medley relay: 2. 4:23.86(Olvany 79.8, Blaze 21.5, Eva Finn 21.9, Appleby 2:20.8)

300m: Grady 50.06, Jesse Rucquoi 51.08, Sara Moorhead 51.42, Kristen Benedict 52.09

3200m: 6. Lily Johnston 13:20.02, Kara O’Rourke 13:42.46, Magie Doran 14:18.17

4x375mr: 6. 4:19.10(Garfield 64.5, Stein 64.5, Rory Washecka 64.9, Arrix 65.3)

shot: Katie Greco 25’6, Brielle Racanelli 24’4.5, Angela Mehta19’6.25, Heather Grant 18’7.25

pv: 2. tie Skylar Ford 6’6

hj 5. Julia Ford 4’6

lj: 3. Cragin 14’2, Caleigh Morr 12’11, S Ford 12’8, Wagner 11’11