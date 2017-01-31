Darien Times

Letter: Affirmative action is not racism

By Christopher Janson on January 31, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 3 Comments

To the Editor:

The other day, I overheard a news clip on cable TV that profoundly offended my sense of moral decency.

In the exchange, the anchor asked the editor of Buzzfeed why the company’s efforts to diversify its staff are not “textbook racism.” His argument, that affirmative action is “racist against white people,” perpetuates dangerous misinformation about race in America.

Celebrated scholar Audre Lorde defined racism as “the belief in the inherent superiority of one race over all others, and thereby the right to dominance, manifest and implied.” Affirmative action simply does not meet this definition of racism.

Affirmative action tackles the historical reality of white male dominance in America, and seeks to empower individuals who have been oppressed because of their race, gender, or sexual identity.

Arguments based in “reverse-racism” ideology are reactionary because they deny the essential power dynamic of white supremacy in American society. It is always easy for those with power to deny the existence of a power dynamic, but doing so perpetuates violence against those bound by the power dynamic.

In an academic context, “white supremacy” means “a political, economic and cultural system in which whites overwhelmingly control power and material resources; conscious and unconscious ideas of white superiority and entitlement are widespread; and, relations of white dominance and non-white subordination are daily reenacted across a broad array of institutions and social settings” (Frances Lee Ansley).

Contemporary American society fits this definition of “white supremacy” on all three main points. A racialized power dynamic has existed in this country since colonial times. Neither the abolition of slavery, nor the civil rights movement, were able to do away with this power dynamic.

The essential characteristics that make our society “white supremacist” persist. Today we still struggle with racialized gaps in wealth and achievement, state sanctioned violence, voter suppression, vilification of black activism, and more.

Perpetuating falsities like “reverse-racism” and “color-blindness” denies the objective reality of white supremacy in America, and actively perpetuates white supremacy in a way that enables lethal violence against black and brown bodies. Let’s wake up and smell the roses. This has to stop.

Christopher Janson

Darien

  • Gray Liddell

    James Webb, former Senator from Virginia said this in a 2010 WSJ opinion piece, ‘Diversity and the Myth of White Privilege’
    “Those who came to this country in recent decades from Asia, Latin America and
    Africa did not suffer discrimination from our government, and in fact
    have frequently been the beneficiaries of special government programs.
    The same cannot be said of many hard-working white Americans, including
    those whose roots in America go back more than 200 years.”

    What is the rationale for newly immigrated Hispanics and others to be
    eligible for AA? Wasn’t the original purpose of AA …Nixon’s Philadelphia plan, to offer a leg up to minorities who had been injured by Whites past history, namely Blacks and Indians, but certainly not the entire world…if they make it over the border.

    The Code of Federal Regulations 13 CFR 103.124 has a list of racial
    classifications of people who are considered ‘socially disadvantaged’ by
    virtue of the color of their skin. These eligible groups get
    enhanced eligibility for government contracts.

    “Black Americans; Hispanic Americans; Native Americans (Alaska Natives, Native
    Hawaiians, or enrolled members of a Federally or State recognized
    Indian Tribe); Asian Pacific Americans (persons with origins from Burma,
    Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Japan, China
    (including Hong Kong), Taiwan, Laos, Cambodia (Kampuchea), Vietnam,
    Korea, The Philippines, U.S. Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands
    (Republic of Palau), Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States
    of Micronesia, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam,
    Samoa, Macao, Fiji, Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu, or Nauru); Subcontinent
    Asian Americans (persons with origins from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh,
    Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the Maldives Islands or Nepal);

    Affirmative Action should be limited to Black Americans and Native Americans only. All immigrant minorities would not be eligible.What exactly is the rationale for
    extending AA to people who simply crossed the border?

    • John Megra

      1) “it is easy for those with power to deny the existence of a power dynamic, but doing so will perpetuate violence against those bound by the power dynamic.” Re James Webb writing a piece on the “myth” of white supremacy.

      2) Webbs opinion flagrantly ignores historical fact, everything from Japanese internment, discriminatory immigration policies, etc.

      3) the nature of white supremacy is that people of color *continue* to be injured in this society on a daily basis. Chalking racialized violence up to “past history” enables the racialized violence that occurs in this country every day.

      Clarification: when I say violence, im not just talking about lynch mob type violence. Im talking about the accumulated toll of being dismissed, distrusted, judged, ignored, being told how to feel, and being told ones lived experience is invalid, on a daily basis. Overt physical racialized violence exists too, like the Charlotte 9, or the recent Canadian mosque attack, and that needs to stop too, but as a society I think we need to 1) recognize this type of violence, and 2) prioritize dismantling the type of racialized violence that kills slowly.

      • Gray Liddell

        White supremacy?All other groups organize? Why the exception? You can be brown in
        public, that is fine, that is praised. La Raza, translated as ‘the
        Race,’ is an ‘activist’ organization, but not a racist one. Huh? You can
        be young and brown, La Mecha the Hispanic student body org’s motto is
        “Por La Raza todo, Fuera de La Raza nada”, which is often translated as
        “For the Race, everything, outside the Race, nothing.” Sounds kind of
        threatening? They are ‘activists’ not ‘supremacists.’

        You can be black in public. Gawd forbid we talk of the Black
        organizations the Black Lives Matter crowd or CAIR, the Muslim
        organizations all striving to get a piece of American pie and Oh!
        also…by the by “Let’s limit any kind of talk by the sans-color crowd.”

        But just try being pale in public. Debate is shut down, people’s brains choke on the Crimethink and we have articles like this.

        I am mystified, like Harvard Law Professor Randall Kennedy, who, from a
        1997 Atlantic article, ‘My Race Problem-and Ours.’ said this about
        Whites organizing as a race.

        “I find it difficult to accept that it is wrong for whites to mobilize
        themselves on a racial basis solely for purposes of white advancement
        but morally permissible for blacks to mobilize themselves on a racial
        basis solely for purposes of black advancement.”

