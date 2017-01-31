Letter: Affirmative action is not racism

To the Editor:

The other day, I overheard a news clip on cable TV that profoundly offended my sense of moral decency.

In the exchange, the anchor asked the editor of Buzzfeed why the company’s efforts to diversify its staff are not “textbook racism.” His argument, that affirmative action is “racist against white people,” perpetuates dangerous misinformation about race in America.

Celebrated scholar Audre Lorde defined racism as “the belief in the inherent superiority of one race over all others, and thereby the right to dominance, manifest and implied.” Affirmative action simply does not meet this definition of racism.

Affirmative action tackles the historical reality of white male dominance in America, and seeks to empower individuals who have been oppressed because of their race, gender, or sexual identity.

Arguments based in “reverse-racism” ideology are reactionary because they deny the essential power dynamic of white supremacy in American society. It is always easy for those with power to deny the existence of a power dynamic, but doing so perpetuates violence against those bound by the power dynamic.

In an academic context, “white supremacy” means “a political, economic and cultural system in which whites overwhelmingly control power and material resources; conscious and unconscious ideas of white superiority and entitlement are widespread; and, relations of white dominance and non-white subordination are daily reenacted across a broad array of institutions and social settings” (Frances Lee Ansley).

Contemporary American society fits this definition of “white supremacy” on all three main points. A racialized power dynamic has existed in this country since colonial times. Neither the abolition of slavery, nor the civil rights movement, were able to do away with this power dynamic.

The essential characteristics that make our society “white supremacist” persist. Today we still struggle with racialized gaps in wealth and achievement, state sanctioned violence, voter suppression, vilification of black activism, and more.

Perpetuating falsities like “reverse-racism” and “color-blindness” denies the objective reality of white supremacy in America, and actively perpetuates white supremacy in a way that enables lethal violence against black and brown bodies. Let’s wake up and smell the roses. This has to stop.

Christopher Janson