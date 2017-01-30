YWCA seeks nominations for Women of Distinction

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Women of Distinction awards. We are seeking nominations for women who epitomize leadership and have used their skills to make our community a better place to live. If you know of a woman who fits this description, nominate her today!

After nominations are received, the Women of Distinction Nominations Committee will review the submissions and select the honorees. The honorees will represent leadership in varied service and business fields throughout our community. A Young Woman of Distinction will be awarded to a woman who is under 21 years of age.

The women chosen will be honored at the Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon on Thursday, May 4 at the Woodway Country Club.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk encourages nominations of women who are leaders, role models, agents for change, mentors and/or an inspiration to others. Nomination forms are online at www.ywcadn.org and must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 27th. For more information, please visit ywcadn.org or e-mail [email protected].

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving women the support and tools they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices and raise healthy families. Its national mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, translates locally into a vision to create opportunities for growth, leadership and empowerment for all women and families.