Learn the ‘Truth & Consquences’ about teen drinking at upcoming panel

A panel on the effects of teen drinking will be held at the Darien High School auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The panel of five local experts who will speak to these issues from a legal, cognitive, social, and academic and athletic perspective.

• Dr. Aaron Krasner (Silver Hill Hospital) will discuss the impact of alcohol on the teen brain.

• Det. James Palmieri (Darien Police Dept.) will report on the underage drinking trends in Darien from a police perspective.

• Attorney Matthew Maddox (Maddox Law Firm) will inform parents about the legal consequences of allowing minors to consume alcohol in your home.

• Nancy Herling (Post 53) will share about how Post 53 responds to an intoxicated teen.

• Ellen Dunn (Darien High School Principal) will explain the consequences of underage drinking from the school perspective.

This program is sponsored by Darien High School Parents Association, Middlesex Parents Association and The Community Fund of Darien.