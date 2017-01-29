Wave tops the East

BOYS TRACK

Darien won the FCIAC East meet scoring 132 points at the Wilton Field House on Saturday.

It is the sixth straight time the Wave has taken the divisional title.

New Canaan came in second with 85 and Fairfield Warde was third with 77 at the eight-team competition.

Wave top results

1500 Sprint Medley

1st Colin Banks, Ryan Eppley, Cameron Raia, Oliver Knight 3:46.06

4×375 Relay

1st Griffin Ott, James Fay, Colin Banks, Keenan Warble 3:35.71

Long Jump

1st Andrew Scolaro 20-02

2nd Sam McMullin 19-05

1000

2nd James Johnson 2.43

High Jump

2nd Sam McMullin 5-10

4th Cameron Raia 5-04

5th Ryan Eppley 5-04

Pole Vault

2nd Kayin Chisolm 12-06

3rd Kieran Daly 10-06

5th Hendrik Vossler 10-00

600

2nd Keenan Warble 1:32.17

3rd James Fay 1:33.60

9th Kenneth Klarer 1:37.80

10th Jack O’Keefe 1:37.83

3200

3rd James Johnson 10:11.97

4th Alex Klarer 10:12.61

9th Jimmy Conroy 10:28.08

10th Andres Starovoitov 10:36.39

4×750 Relay

2nd Griffin Ott, Jimmy Conroy, James Fay, Michael Borecki 8:23.60

45 dash

3rd Sam McMullin 5.95

Shot Put

3rd Sean O’Malley 44-03

4th Cord Fox 41-02

5th Mike Neary 41-02

4×225 Relay

4th Colin Banks, Chris Vernal, Connor Sullivan, Will Harman 1:58.73

45 hurdles

5th Kayin Chisolm 7.27

600

8th Griffin Ott 4:56

10th Michael Borecki 5:07.78

300

9th Ari Singer-Freeman 41.23