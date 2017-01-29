Cohen KOs Trumbull in the third

BOYS HOCKEY

Senior Arden Cohen scored two quick goals in the third period to lift Darien 6-4 over the Eagles at DIH on Saturday.

With its schedule next making a sharp turn back towards the unforgiving, the win was a must, and makes Darien winners of four out of its last five game.

The Wave improves to 4-1 FCIAC and 5-6 overall.

Trumbull is 1-4-1, 3-6-1.

Sophomore standout CJ Hathaway scored twice, captain Thomas Sulger and Alex Kostrzewski added a goal apiece for the Wave.

Darien’s sophomore goalie Henry Pfeifle made 22 saves.

Captain Harry Congdon set up two goals, Matty Hathaway and Kostrzewski each had an assist.

Darien put 30 shots on goal.

The Wave led by two and let it slip to 4-4 in the third.

But Darien outscored the Eagles 3-2 in the third to make it through.

Trumbull led 1-0 after one period and Darien outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the second.

The Wave skates at Ridgefeld (10-1) Wednesday then hosts New Canaan (9-2) Saturday in its two biggest league games so far.