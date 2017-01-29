Darien Times

Cohen KOs Trumbull in the third

Wave 6, Eagles 4

By Darien Times on January 29, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-012917cohen

Arden Cohen’s stepped in and made a difference for the Wave.

BOYS HOCKEY

Senior Arden Cohen scored two quick goals in the third period to lift Darien 6-4 over the Eagles at DIH on Saturday.

With its schedule next making a sharp turn back towards the unforgiving, the win was a must, and makes Darien winners of four out of its last five game.

The Wave improves to 4-1 FCIAC and 5-6 overall.

Trumbull is 1-4-1, 3-6-1.

Sophomore standout CJ Hathaway scored twice, captain Thomas Sulger and Alex Kostrzewski added a goal apiece for the Wave.

Darien’s sophomore goalie Henry Pfeifle made 22 saves.

Captain Harry Congdon set up two goals, Matty Hathaway and Kostrzewski each had an assist.

Darien put 30 shots on goal.

The Wave led by two and let it slip to 4-4 in the third.

But Darien outscored the Eagles 3-2 in the third to make it through.

Trumbull led 1-0 after one period and Darien outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the second.

The Wave skates at Ridgefeld (10-1) Wednesday then hosts New Canaan (9-2) Saturday in its two biggest league games so far.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Help the DCA plan for the future — take its survey Next Post Wave tops the East
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress