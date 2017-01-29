Darien Times

Help the DCA plan for the future — take its survey

By Darien Times on January 29, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Darien Community Association is working to create a strategic plan with a clear direction and focus for its work over the next two to three years.

An important step in the planning process is to hear from the community – members, donors, program participants, clients, community partners, and others – to tell the DCA what you feel is working and what could be done better.

The DCA has asked those willing to participate to take the below survey for their feedback. For those wishing to expand on your survey responses and tell us even more, you will have the opportunity at the end of the survey to sign up for a one hour focus group.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DCA17

More info: dariendca.org

