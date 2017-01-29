School district accused of violating student’s special education rights

A family has filed a complaint with Schools Superintendent Dan Brenner against Shirley Klein, assistant superintendent of special education for Darien Schools, saying the district acted in violation of the federal act protecting special education students’ rights.

The complaint, from parents whose names are being withheld to protect the identity of the child, alleges that at a Jan. 20 meeting, called by the district to discuss the child, the parents were denied the right to speak or provide pertinent information regarding the child.

IDEA, or the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, allows for all children, regardless of ability, to receive a free and appropriate public education. The word “appropriate” has led to numerous debates over what a public school should provide. The act was signed into law in 1990 and has been amended several times.

The redacted complaint was recently obtained by The Darien Times.

In response to the complaint, Brenner wrote in an email to The Darien Times that “Shirley Klein is an experienced administrator who puts the interests of children first in all she does.”

“I have every confidence that her decisions are made in good faith in accordance with the law,” he said.

The parent noted that “as you and Ms. Klein know, a parent’s right to speak at a PPT is the most fundamental right available to families of students who are classified with a disability. Ms. Klein denied that right to us,” in the complaint, emailed to Brenner on Sunday, Jan 22.

The district called for the PPT meeting to discuss the child’s “dramatically diminished academic performance as well as [our child’s] social and emotional breakdown over the past few months,” the complaint reads.

Initially, the parent writes, in the first 24 minutes of the meeting, the PPT members noted the “exemplary” scholastic performance in the beginning of the year by the student. The PPT team then noted a “sudden, abrupt and severe decline in [our child’s] attention, focus and classroom performance, just prior to the end of the first quarter.”

It was then that the parents say they tried to share information “specifically intended to assist the team in understand the exact issues [our child] is continuing to face, and why we believed those issues were impacting [our child’s] academic and emotional performance.”

In the remaining 12 minutes of the meeting, Klein “adamantly refused to hear any of the information and refused to let us as parents speak,”

When the parents attempted to speak, Klein “immediately interjected and talked over us, forcing us to literally yell to able to make any point whatsoever.” the parents allege in the complaint.

“Most incredibly, Klein even had the audacity to state the PPT meeting was not ‘the forum’ in which we should present issues relating to [our child’s] educational difficulties,” the complaint read.

At the conclusion of the report, the parents allege Klein had “knowingly and willfully violated the provisions of IDEA.”

The parents further allege they had experienced other instances of non-compliance from Darien’s special education department. They noted that it took six months following a June 2016 PPT meeting to receive an updated IEP, or individualized education plan. In addition, the parents say that two years of IEP-prescribed occupational therapy and IEP-prescribed technology services were also not received.

The parents also allege that Klein was hired specifically to ensure that the school district complied with IDEA, particularly in light of past violations. They requested action to remove Klein from her role “overseeing the implementation of special education at the Darien Public Schools.

“In any event, I expect she will immediately be removed from any work whatsoever related to us,” the parent alleged in the complaint.

In his email to The Darien Times. Brenner wrote, “there is no question that parents have the right, as you note in your question, to provide relevant information at PPT meetings. What is or is not relevant, information, however, is not self-defining, and disagreements are possible.”

“Ms. Klein and the Darien Public Schools have profound respect for the rights of parents as partners in determining the special education services their children require,” Brenner wrote.

“Any disagreement over what information is relevant should be resolved through reflection and further discussion, not personal attacks,” he added

In addition, Brenner noted that FERPA, or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, prohibits the district from disclosing personally identifying student information, and thus limits the district from being able to share further information.

FERPA is a federal law designed to protect the privacy of student education records and establish the right of students to inspect and review their education records.

In response to parents’ right to speak and what may limit those rights in a PPT, Andrew Feinstein, a special education lawyer in Connecticut, wrote in an email, “The answer is that the school-based PPT team needs to listen to what the parents have to say.”

Regarding the presentation of any other addition evidence, Feinstein said it was still the parents’ right to present it, unless it was excessively long or disruptive.

Feinstein represented 25 families in a complaint against the Darien school district in 2013, citing violations of the IDEA act and non-compliance with IEPs. Darien was found to have violated special education laws, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, in at least 32 instances in 2013.

The complaint and subsequent findings resulted in the resignations of at least seven high-level school administrators in 2013 and 2014 including the superintendent, assistant superintendent, the director of finance, and others. It also resulted the paid administrative leave and eventual resignation of the special education director, Deirdre Osypuk, in charge of the Darien program at the time of the complaint and resulting found violations. Osypuk, just before resigning, called some Darien parents “insatiable and controlling” regarding special ed services in a letter to the district. She described the culture before she took over as one of conflicts of interest and over-the-top services provided.

At a December Board of Ed meeting, Klein was asked about “what steps we’re taking” to make sure compliance was intact on services children were supposed to be having.

Klein responded that the program had “zero” non-compliance issues.

“The compliances, we’re in compliance on those state regulations. We’ve met our compliance. This targeted year actually, we have zero non-compliance within that, so we’re proud of that. At the same time we’re always looking to make sure we don’t miss anything because that can happen,” she said.

Darien Board of Education Vice Chairman Betsy Hagerty-Ross asked during the meeting about required weekly phone calls from the child’s case manager to parents, saying it wasn’t happening consistently.

Klein said, “We can always do better,” and if it wasn’t happening, parents should reach out.

Brenner added in the same meeting that if there was non-compliance in the phone calls home, “we should know. That is not what the expectation is from us.”

Brenner was hired by the Board of Education in early 2015 and took over for the interim superintendent, Lynne Pierson on July 1. At the time of his hiring, he stressed the importance of special education.

“These are our most challenged students. You have to take care of them. That’s not a question. That’s a given. There’s no negotiating that. Now, how you take care of them – that’s something that people can disagree on. But the idea that you’re not taking care of them? That’s unacceptable,” Brenner said in January 2015.

Klein also started in Darien in July 2015 after a decade serving in a similar role leading special education and related services in Rye, N.Y.

At the time, resident Jill McCammon, now a member of the Board of Ed, described Klein as “a visionary” in special education work.