Martorella: Middle school malaise

Ah middle school. That time between the innocence of childhood and the confidence of high school when hormones, peer pressure, and academic pressure collide, and the pull towards friends and away from family often causes friction for children both at home and internally. It’s been the scapegoat of many a coming-of-age story. There’s even a book series entitled, “Middle School. The Worst Years of My Life.”

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that a recent study has found maternal depression rates to be higher among the mothers of middle schoolers.

Psychologist Juli Fraga cited this study in a December 2016 piece on NPR entitled “Being Mom To A Middle Schooler Can Be The Toughest Gig Of All.”

The study, published in Developmental Psychology and conducted by two college professors, surveyed over two thousand “well-educated mothers” with children ranging in age from infancy to early adulthood. It asked the women about their personal well-being including mental health, parenting experiences and perceptions of their children’s behavior. While they expected mothers of infants to be struggling the most, they found that it was the moms of middle schoolers who were having the toughest time. These moms experienced the lowest levels of maternal happiness, were more stressed out than new parents, and more often reported feeling lonely, empty and dissatisfied with their mothering role.

For some reason, online comments on this article focused on the difficulties faced by the middle schoolers, such as the struggle to fit in, their changing bodies, and the increased emphasis on academic success. However, this study was not about the kids. It was about the moms. I wondered, “Why are moms suffering so much when it is the kids who are going through the changes?”

Because this survey was done among highly-educated, upper middle-income mothers, I couldn’t help but make comparisons to this town, myself and the moms I know. Maybe the unhappiness had more to do with the life stage of the moms than the life stage of the children.

Little demographic information was provided in the article. Who were these moms? Were these working moms or moms who had given up a high-level career path to stay home with their children? Were they married or single, divorced or widowed? Where did they live? How old were they? Did they have other children? And the critical question in my house –how much homework were they helping with?

When I looked further into the study itself, I couldn’t get any of my questions answered beyond the respondents’ ages (the majority were in their 30’s and 40’s) and location (a national sample), but I discovered a few interesting tidbits in the analysis.

For example, there is biological evidence that, from infancy, mothers generally experience “contagion of stress” from their children, being personally affected by the distress of their offspring more than fathers. Later in childhood development, the emotional distancing of teenagers from their parents tends to affect mothers more because their identities are more closely tied to the parenting role.

In addition, an analysis of multiple studies indicated that college-educated mothers invest 130% more time than their less-educated counterparts in managing (e.g., planning, organizing, traveling to/from) their school-age children’s activities, and separate sociological research indicated that mothers tend to shoulder much more of the “invisible labor” related to these activities than do fathers.

These research findings along with observable realities of our personal experiences may provide some indication of why the middle school years may be particularly tough for mothers. While parents love to see their children flourish and become more independent, they may be surprised by the significant reduction in their involvement with their children, specifically in school. In middle school, there is no time in the classroom, limited contact with teachers, fewer volunteer opportunities, and no class emails or reminders as your children are expected to get and process this information themselves. Parents may feel suddenly disconnected from a huge part of their child’s life, especially given the extreme level of involvement this generation of parents has with their children in elementary school. This drop in school engagement may also result in reduced interactions with other parents, and with that a lessening of social support.

Mothers who left other careers may now feel like they have time to spare (at least from 8-3) but find they can’t re-enter the workforce near the level they left it, or struggle with commiting to a full work week while also handling family obligations. This may leave them feeling frustrated, like they just can’t do anything well enough.

Perhaps these mothers were struggling with their relationships, enduring separation or divorce. Maybe their spouses were working long hours away from home, or maybe there was recent job loss that was creating economic or emotional tension.

We all assume middle school children are struggling with physical and emotional changes, but these mothers may have been struggling with hormonal changes or health issues themselves. They may have been caring for an ailing parent or have suffered a recent loss.

Middle school is no picnic that’s for sure, but neither is mid-life. As always, seeking support and prioritizing self-care is critical for moms and dads alike, no matter what your age or lifestage.

Rebecca Martorella, LMFT welcomes ideas and comments and can be reached at [email protected]