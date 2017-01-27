Sole Coach: Rob Trifone USA Football’s CT invitee

FOOTBALL
When USA Football chose 250 top high school coaches from across the country to take part in its National Conference in Florida this weekend, only one coach from Connecticut got the call.
Who could that be?
You have to ask?
“I was invited by USA Football to their National Conference in Orlando, Florida,” said Darien coach Rob Trifone, adding he is the state’s only invitee, and coming off of both state championship seasons and Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Joseph W. Kelly Awards as Connecticut’s top football team for two years running.
Trifone’s included in the VIP treatment, air, hotel, and ticket to the Pro Bowl.
“When the invite went out, I opened it up and right away talked to (wife) Marj,” Trifone said. “It’s an honor, I have to go.”
Storied as Darien’s recent seasons have been, as emblematic 2016 has been of the Trifone era, they didn’t have to pick Trifone.
“Fourteen thousand high school football programs across the United States, and to be recognized as one of the top 250 coaches is an honor,” Trifone said. “So obviously I took them up on it and am looking forward to it.”
Trifone is looking forward to meeting with former big stars, such as Jerome “The Bus” Bettis (Rams, Steelers).
“There’s a bunch of former NFL guys, NFL coaches, because they are all in town for the Pro Bowl.” said Trifone, who will need to be back in this town Sunday night for work at Darien High where he teaches next morning, and will give the NFL Pro Bowl a reluctant miss. “It’s a wonderful opportunity. And I’m humbled to think that they’ve invited me.”
Trifone’s coached high school, taught high school for close to 40 years, all close to home.
“It’ll be interesting to hear from other parts of the country (on) what they are doing,” he said of the Convention. “At the end of the day, I bet a lot of it is similar.”
That Darien’s had favorable comparisons to what is put out by powerhouse states, speaks well for doing a lot with, comparatively, not as much.
“A lot of those states, like Florida, Texas, California, not only do they have more players,” Trifone said. “For the most part — and I’ll know more at the end of the week — they are two platooned. So their offense practices, let’s say an average of 12 hours a week. But we practice six hours offense and six hours defense. They’re practicing twice as much.
“The offense probably goes to the north end of the field and their defense goes to the other and instead of practicing an hour-and-fifteen minutes a day, on each, they practice two-and-a-half hours.
“That would be the biggest difference.”
The Connecticut Yankee coach will hold court as one of many kings of the Convention.
“Quite other than that, I think with the teams we’ve had the last couple of years, I think we could compete,” Trifone said when asked to muse on what might happen in a national bowl of Wave vs. the best of the rest. “Until we got tired, then the two way platoon would kick in.”