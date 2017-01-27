Darien Arts Center offers many visual arts opportunities

Nestled at the back of the Darien Town Hall and the Mather Center exists the only visual and performing arts center in the community, the Darien Arts Center. Besides the DAC Weatherstone Studio, a black box theatre and dance studio with state of the art sound equipment, the DAC also houses the DAC visual arts studio, a spacious light-filled workspace, catering to artists of every age and level of ability.

This nonprofit, which has provided educational programs in visual and performing arts for over 40 years, offers classes in painting, drawing, collage, sculpture and other art techniques for children and adults in the DAC Visual Arts Studio. The studio also houses two printing presses for student use. “We provide the opportunity for students of all ages to work in a large and bright creative space, where they can easily use easels and larger materials, or materials that may not be available at schools,” commented Beth Cherico, visual arts director at the DAC. Cherico, a graduate of the School of Visual Arts, previously taught in the New York City school system and at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. In her own experience, Cherico has appreciated the benefit of creating in a larger studio environment versus a classroom atmosphere. “The studio provides a much more conducive space for expressing oneself. Students can work on projects longer, at their own pace, and at their own level, without the distraction of a crowded classroom. “

The DAC’s visual arts faculty, all accomplished artists, provide quality instruction in the studio space that includes cartooning for ages 7 to 12, elementary art for ages 6 to 12, drawing and painting for ages 10 to 15, digital photography for ages 9 to 12, and watercolor painting for adults. Emily Evans, who teaches the cartooning class, is also a graduate of the School of Visual Arts, and draws and co-writes a monthly comic strip, Polly Tries. Nancy Kelly, who teaches the digital photography class, also has a BFA from SVA, and Joe La Morte, who teaches the adult watercolor class, has trained at Cooper Union and The New School in New York City. La Morte’s popular class draws adult students from beginners to award-winning watercolorists.

The visual arts studio provides additional opportunities for other creative outlets including evening adult painting parties for groups of up to 14, and craft birthday parties for kids. Workshops, like Custom Kicks on March 18, are held in the studio, where 8 to 12 year olds get to paint their own sneakers.

“We continually strive to find new ways to provide arts for the community. We frequently provide visual arts outreach programs and continue to work with the special needs population as well,” added DAC Executive Director Amy Allen.

Spring session visual arts classes at the DAC begin between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10. To find out more about visual arts classes, workshops or parties at the DAC, or to register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.